The first international tournament of 2023 is here to "defy" your expectations,

The 2023 Mid-Season Invitational is the first international League of Legends event of the year, taking place in London, United Kingdom, from May 2 to 21, at Copper Box Arena. With the event firmly on the horizon, Riot has now released the schedule for MSI 2023.

Riot announced a format change for MSI at the start of the 2023 season. By adding double-elimination brackets, the tournament will feature 13 squads instead of the previous 11.

MSI 2023 will now have only two stages—the play-in stage and the bracket stage. Five teams (Gen.G Esports, T1, MAD Lions, JD Gaming, and Cloud9) have already locked their spots in the bracket, with the remaining eight teams fighting for the last three spots.

Following the end of the LEC Spring Playoffs, the play-in teams were drawn into two brackets. Group A features BiliBili Gaming, Movistar R7, Golden Guardians, and GAM Esports. The second group is made up of G2 Esports, LOUD, PSG Talon, and DetonatioN FocusMe.

Here is what the 2023 MSI schedule looks like.

The full schedule for MSI 2023

Play-in stage

The play-in stage will last from May 2 to May 7, with League action guaranteed every day. All matches will be best-of-three. Considering the format is now double-elimination, teams will know who they face as the tournament progresses.

Your #MSI2023 schedule for the first Bo3s!



Check out https://t.co/6caS1eW0O4 for your local start times ⏰ pic.twitter.com/GhABhI31Vt — LoL Esports (@lolesports) April 24, 2023

Tuesday, May 2 – Play-in Day 1

7am CT: PSG Talon vs DetonatioN FocusMe

10am CT: G2 Esports vs LOUD

Wednesday, May 3 – Play-in Day 2

7am CT: BiliBili Gaming vs Movistar R7

10am CT: Golden Guardians vs GAM Esports

Thursday, May 4 – Play-in Day 3

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

Friday, May 5 – Play-in Day 4

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

Saturday, May 6 – Play-in Day 5

6am CT: TBD vs TBD

9am CT: TBD vs TBD

Sunday, May 7 – Last Chance Qualifier

6am CT: TBD vs TBD

Bracket Stage

Once the top eight teams are locked in, there will be another draw to decide the pairings. All matches will be best-of-five. The bracket stage will start on May 9 and go all the way to May 21, when the two finalists will face off for the MSI championship. There will be a one-day break on May 15.

Tuesday, May 9 – Start of bracket Round 1

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

Wednesday, May 10

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

Thursday, May 11

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

Friday, May 12

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

Sunday, May 14 – End of Bracket Round 1

6am CT: TBD vs TBD

11am CT: TBD vs TBD

Saturday, May 13 – Start of Bracket Round 2

6am CT: TBD vs TBD

11am CT: TBD vs TBD

Tuesday, May 16

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

Wednesday, May 17 – End of Bracket Round 2

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

Friday, May 19 – Bracket Round 3

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

Thursday, May 18 – Winners’ bracket finals

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

Saturday, May 20 – Losers’ bracket finals

6am CT: TBD vs TBD

Sunday, May 21 – Finals