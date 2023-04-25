The 2023 Mid-Season Invitational is the first international League of Legends event of the year, taking place in London, United Kingdom, from May 2 to 21, at Copper Box Arena. With the event firmly on the horizon, Riot has now released the schedule for MSI 2023.
Riot announced a format change for MSI at the start of the 2023 season. By adding double-elimination brackets, the tournament will feature 13 squads instead of the previous 11.
MSI 2023 will now have only two stages—the play-in stage and the bracket stage. Five teams (Gen.G Esports, T1, MAD Lions, JD Gaming, and Cloud9) have already locked their spots in the bracket, with the remaining eight teams fighting for the last three spots.
Following the end of the LEC Spring Playoffs, the play-in teams were drawn into two brackets. Group A features BiliBili Gaming, Movistar R7, Golden Guardians, and GAM Esports. The second group is made up of G2 Esports, LOUD, PSG Talon, and DetonatioN FocusMe.
Here is what the 2023 MSI schedule looks like.
The full schedule for MSI 2023
Play-in stage
The play-in stage will last from May 2 to May 7, with League action guaranteed every day. All matches will be best-of-three. Considering the format is now double-elimination, teams will know who they face as the tournament progresses.
Tuesday, May 2 – Play-in Day 1
- 7am CT: PSG Talon vs DetonatioN FocusMe
- 10am CT: G2 Esports vs LOUD
Wednesday, May 3 – Play-in Day 2
- 7am CT: BiliBili Gaming vs Movistar R7
- 10am CT: Golden Guardians vs GAM Esports
Thursday, May 4 – Play-in Day 3
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 10am CT: TBD vs TBD
Friday, May 5 – Play-in Day 4
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 10am CT: TBD vs TBD
Saturday, May 6 – Play-in Day 5
- 6am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 9am CT: TBD vs TBD
Sunday, May 7 – Last Chance Qualifier
- 6am CT: TBD vs TBD
Bracket Stage
Once the top eight teams are locked in, there will be another draw to decide the pairings. All matches will be best-of-five. The bracket stage will start on May 9 and go all the way to May 21, when the two finalists will face off for the MSI championship. There will be a one-day break on May 15.
Tuesday, May 9 – Start of bracket Round 1
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
Wednesday, May 10
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
Thursday, May 11
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
Friday, May 12
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
Sunday, May 14 – End of Bracket Round 1
- 6am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 11am CT: TBD vs TBD
Saturday, May 13 – Start of Bracket Round 2
- 6am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 11am CT: TBD vs TBD
Tuesday, May 16
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
Wednesday, May 17 – End of Bracket Round 2
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
Friday, May 19 – Bracket Round 3
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
Thursday, May 18 – Winners’ bracket finals
- 7am CT: TBD vs TBD
Saturday, May 20 – Losers’ bracket finals
- 6am CT: TBD vs TBD
Sunday, May 21 – Finals
- 6am CT: TBD vs TBD