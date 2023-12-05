Mac takes parting shots at MAD as 4 year tenure comes to an end

On Dec. 5, MAD Lions’ historic coaching duo James “Mac” MacCormack and Patrick “Pad” Suckow-Breum were officially let go by the organization after several years. The goodbye was filled with thankful messages and jokes, as European League of Legends fans looked forward to seeing where the coaches land.

MAD Lions, in a Twitter post, expressed their appreciation for Mac and Pad‘s “amazing leadership, work ethic, and relentless energy” together with the camaraderie he brought to the team. The post also warmly underlined the duo’s pivotal role in transforming the club into the powerhouse it is today, and while Mac’s reply followed well-known meme format in the League community, it leaves behind some bitter taste of his relationship with the org.

Mac says farewell, with a twist. Photo by Michał Konkol via Riot Games

“Pensaba que me había hecho lo suficientemente español para quedarme pero el nuevo management no estaba de acuerdo,” he said in Spanish, which translates to “I thought I had become Spanish enough to stay but the new management did not agree.” This lighthearted comment suggests a certain playfulness amid the transition, perhaps masking deeper sentiments. Even Nisqy, who now is Mad’s former mid laner, wrote on Twitter a comment hinting that speaking Spanish might have been crucial for staying on the team: “Ur not spanish ? bye lol”

Mac and Pad’s departure raises questions about their next destination. But both rumors and subtle hints circulating within the esports community point towards Mac landing at Team Vitality or Karmine Corp, the new French entry into the LEC.

Similarly, Pad seems to have already found his next home for the 2024 season, which many hope to be the same as his former MAD Lions’ colleague Mac. If the speculation proves true, the coaching duo might find themselves at the helm of a new challenge, bringing their expertise to a different corner of the LEC ring.

The departure of longstanding figures like Mac and Pad from MAD Lions marks the end of an era for the organization, who had seen highs and lows in the past three years. But it also signals the beginning of a new chapter, both for the duo and the team, a new beginning fans will be eagerly watching to see how the roster changes under new leadership.