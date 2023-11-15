Return of the Mac: Vitality reportedly finds head coach for 2023 LEC season

Vitality is continuing its offseason reshuffle with the addition of one of Europe's most decorated coaches.

Team Vitality has reportedly come to an agreement with its next League of Legends head coach.

LEC veteran coach James “Mac” MacCormick has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to be the head coach of Vitality starting in 2024, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis and Armand Luque of Sheep Esports. According to Sheep Esports’ report, Mac will be under contract with Vitality for the next three pro League seasons.

That three-year deal, while extensive for a League contract, is relatively brief for Mac, who spent the last six years as a coach with the Splyce/MAD Lions organization. During his time with MAD Lions, Mac rose to prominence as one of the brightest minds and most efficient coaches in the European League scene.

Mac took over duties as the team’s head coach prior to the 2020 season and immediately saw success. MAD Lions reached Worlds not just that year, but all four seasons that Mac was at the helm. The organization’s highest point came in 2021 when MAD Lions won that year’s LEC Spring Split, reached the semifinals of the Mid-Season Invitational, and the Worlds quarterfinals.

Mac will be joining his first new org in over six years. Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

Mac will be taking charge of a Vitality team that is in the midst of an offseason rebuild. The team reportedly reached an agreement with veteran support Hylissang to man that position in 2024, but holes still remain in its starting five. Mac will reportedly be bringing longtime assistant coach Patrick “Pad” Suckow-Breum along with him to Vitality’s staff, according to Gomis and Luque’s report.

Certain professional League contracts around the world will expire simultaneously when the 2023-24 free agency period officially begins on Nov. 21. On that date, you should expect many teams, including Vitality, to make any and all roster moves official. The 2024 LEC Winter Split is expected to start in just over two months, likely during the second half of January.