LPL, LCS fans nearly blow the roof off Hulu Theater as EDG topples C9 at Worlds 2022

The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden had been just about ready to erupt all night, and the nearly sold-out crowd was merely looking for a reason. It didn’t take long for Cloud9 and Edward Gaming to give them one. Just as they did the night prior, fans of both the LCS and LPL came out in full-force tonight, and even before C9 and Edward Gaming got into champion select, the venue had reached its highest decibel count of the night.

Six minutes into tonight’s game, the two teams began skirmishing, with EDG earning two quick kills and sending the LPL fans in attendance into a frenzy. They wouldn’t be silenced much at all from there on out. EDG would secure the victory in just over 28 minutes.

Both EDG and C9 came into today’s game in need of a win. The two teams put themselves behind the curve on day one of the group stage by dropping games to T1 and Fnatic, respectively. Following this contest, EDG entered a tie for second in Group A alongside T1, while C9 claimed sole possession of last place. Fnatic sits atop the group with a perfect 2-0 record following their win over T1 earlier today.

For EDG, it was mid laner Scout who paved the way for the team’s success today, as he seemingly had an answer for everything C9 threw at him. Whether it was a backup teleport by top laner Flandre, or a Dark Passage from Meiko’s Thresh, Scout was able to escape almost every sticky situation he found himself in, while grabbing a few kills to boot. Scout finished today’s game with a final scoreline of 6/1/5 on Azir.

C9 and EDG only played two games against each other in their respective franchise histories prior to today. Both of those games came at Worlds 2017, when the two teams were placed into a near-identical group to the one they’re in here in 2022. C9 and EDG split those prior two games in 2017, but C9 made it out of that group and EDG did not. Only Scout, Meiko, and C9’s Jensen remain on their original teams from five years ago.

EDG will look to keep the momentum going when they take on Fnatic tomorrow, Oct. 9, while C9 will attempt to get themselves on the board against T1.