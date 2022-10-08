Riot responds after EG’s support Vulcan says players are dealing with headset issues at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



The League of Legends World Championship is one of the biggest esports events in the world, and this year, fans have packed each venue where the event has made a stop in. The tournament is being held in North America for the first time since 2016, and as a result, hundreds of people are tuning in live at the Hulu Theater in New York City.

A crowd of this size can get pretty loud, but it usually isn’t a problem for players competing on-stage due to the special headsets they wear during games. However, Evil Geniuses’ star support Vulcan said this had been a big problem for him and his teammates.

In an interview with Travis Gafford, Vulcan said that the players could hear the crowd very clearly during their games, which shouldn’t be happening since their headsets are supposed to filter and drown out the crowd with white noise. It’s a system that has been in place for many years now at multiple major events.

“Our headsets, the microphones would pick up anything from the crowd,” Vulcan said. “Anytime they’re smashing their sticks, I hear the sticks coming through my teammates’ microphones. If they’re screaming I can hear that, which is honestly pretty mind-blowing.”

Vulcan said he voiced his concerns with the referees on-stage, but they simply said that the players must deal with it. It was unacceptable for the 23-year-old pro since this is “the biggest tournament of the year for the biggest esport in the world.”

Riot Games has responded to these complaints, saying they are aware of the crowd noise issues and are working with the audio tech team to fix the problems. Hopefully, these will be rectified before the start of today’s games because the crowd can be very distracting and can also give away certain plays with their reactions.