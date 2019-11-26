LPL 2020 roster tracker

For the second year in a row, a Chinese team dominated the League of Legends World Championship.
The LPL naysayers insisted that Invictus Gaming’s 2018 run was a blip in time and the LCK would soon bounce back. But that couldn’t have been further from the truth.
Royal Never Give Up fell victim to the Group of Death, but both IG and the LPL’s No. 1 seed, FunPlus Phoenix, dictated their pools and easily advanced to the knockout stage.
From there, neither Europe nor Korea could withstand their might, losing swiftly in 3-1 defeats. G2 Esports looked hopeful on the opposing side of the bracket, but in the finals, FPX dismantled them and took them out in quick succession.
The LPL now looks to solidify its world dominance next year, and once again, prove its worth on the international stage.
Here’s a look at all of the rosters going into the 2020 LPL Spring Split.
BiliBili Gaming
- Top lane: Kang “ADD” Geon-mo
- Jungle: Zeng “Meteor” Guo-Hao
- Mid lane: Lee “Kuro” Seo-haeng
- ADC: Xie “Jinjiao” Jin-Shan
- Support: Li “XinMo” Qian-Xi
Dominus Esports
- Top lane: Hu “Natural” Jia-Le
- Jungle: Wang “Xiaopeng” Peng
- Mid lane: Huang “Twila” Ting-Wei
- ADC: Chen “GALA” Wei
- Support: Ling “Mark” Xu
EDward Gaming
- Top lane: Lim “Jinoo” Jin-woo
- Jungle: Ming “Clearlove” Kai
- Mid lane: Lee “Scout” Ye-chan
- ADC: Hu “iBoy” Xian-Zhao
- Support: Tian “Meiko” Ye
FunPlus Phoenix
- Top lane: Kim “GimGoon” Han-saem
- Jungle: Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang
- Mid lane: Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang
- ADC: Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang
- Support: Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song
Invictus Gaming
- Top lane: Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok
- Jungle: Gao “Ning” Zhen-Ning
- Mid lane: Song “Rookie” Eui-jin
- ADC: N/A
- Support: Wang “Baolan” Liu-Yi
JD Gaming
- Top lane: Zhang “Zoom” Xing-Ran
- Jungle: N/A
- Mid lane: Zeng “Yagao” Qi
- ADC: N/A
- Support: Zuo “LvMao” Ming-Hao
LGD Gaming
- Top lane: Fang “Garvey” Jia-Wei
- Jungle: Han “Peanut” Wang-ho
- Mid lane: Hu “Yuuki” Hao-Ming
- ADC: Ha “Kramer” Jong-hun
- Support: Ha “RD” Jong-hun
LNG Gaming
- Top lane: Li “Flandre” Xuan-Jun
- Jungle: Lê “SofM” Quang Duy
- Mid lane: Huang “Fenfen” Che
- ADC: Lu “Asura” Qi
- Support: Duan “Duan” De-Liang
Oh My God
- Top lane: Chen “Curse” Chen
- Jungle: Chen “World6” Yu-Tian
- Mid lane: Xie “icon” Tian-Yu
- ADC: Chen “Kane” Hao
- Support: Liu “Five” Shi-Yu
Rogue Warriors
- Top lane: Bae “Holder” Jae-cheol
- Jungle: Chen “Haro” Wen-Lin
- Mid lane: Tian “HuaTian” Mai
- ADC: Mei “ZWuJi” Hong-Hui
- Support: Xia “Huanggai” Long-Yang
Royal Never Give Up
- Top lane: Xie “Langx” Zhen-Ying
- Jungle: Hung “Karsa” Hao-Hsuan
- Mid lane: Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao
- ADC: Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao
- Support: Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming
Suning
- Top lane: Xiang “Angel” Tao
- Jungle: Wei “Weiwei” Bo-Han
- Mid lane: Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang
- ADC: Han “Smlz” Jin
- Support: Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh
Team WE
- Top lane: Kim “Poss” Min-cheol
- Jungle: Jiang “beishang” Zhi-Peng
- Mid lane: Lou “Missing” Yun-Feng
- ADC: N/A
- Support: N/A
Top Esports
- Top lane: Bai “369” Jia-Hao
- Jungle: Xiong “Xx” Yu-Long
- Mid lane: Zhuo “Knight9” Ding
- ADC: Lee “LokeN” Dong-wook
- Support: Nam “Ben” Dong-hyun
Vici Gaming
- Top lane: Xia “Chelizi” Han-Xi
- Jungle: Li “Aix” Yang
- Mid lane: Chen “Jay” Bo
- ADC: Ding “Puff” Wang
- Support: Su “Southwind” Zhi-Lin
Victory Five
- Top lane: Tao “Windy” Xiang
- Jungle: Tu “Ben4” Xin-Cheng
- Mid lane: Li “Mole” Hao-Yan
- ADC: Wang “y4” Nong-Mo
- Support: Li “Max” Xiao-Qiang
This article will be updated as roster moves are announced.