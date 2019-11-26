LPL 2020 roster tracker

For the second year in a row, a Chinese team dominated the League of Legends World Championship.

The LPL naysayers insisted that Invictus Gaming’s 2018 run was a blip in time and the LCK would soon bounce back. But that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Royal Never Give Up fell victim to the Group of Death, but both IG and the LPL’s No. 1 seed, FunPlus Phoenix, dictated their pools and easily advanced to the knockout stage.

From there, neither Europe nor Korea could withstand their might, losing swiftly in 3-1 defeats. G2 Esports looked hopeful on the opposing side of the bracket, but in the finals, FPX dismantled them and took them out in quick succession.

The LPL now looks to solidify its world dominance next year, and once again, prove its worth on the international stage.

Here’s a look at all of the rosters going into the 2020 LPL Spring Split.

BiliBili Gaming

Top lane: Kang “ADD” Geon-mo

Jungle: Zeng “Meteor” Guo-Hao

Mid lane: Lee “Kuro” Seo-haeng

ADC: Xie “Jinjiao” Jin-Shan

Support: Li “XinMo” Qian-Xi

Dominus Esports

Top lane: Hu “Natural” Jia-Le

Jungle: Wang “Xiaopeng” Peng

Mid lane: Huang “Twila” Ting-Wei

ADC: Chen “GALA” Wei

Support: Ling “Mark” Xu

EDward Gaming

Top lane: Lim “Jinoo” Jin-woo

Jungle: Ming “Clearlove” Kai

Mid lane: Lee “Scout” Ye-chan

ADC: Hu “iBoy” Xian-Zhao

Support: Tian “Meiko” Ye

FunPlus Phoenix

Top lane: Kim “GimGoon” Han-saem

Jungle: Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang

Mid lane: Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang

ADC: Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang

Support: Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song

Invictus Gaming

Top lane: Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok

Jungle: Gao “Ning” Zhen-Ning

Mid lane: Song “Rookie” Eui-jin

ADC: N/A

Support: Wang “Baolan” Liu-Yi

JD Gaming

Top lane: Zhang “Zoom” Xing-Ran

Jungle: N/A

Mid lane: Zeng “Yagao” Qi

ADC: N/A

Support: Zuo “LvMao” Ming-Hao

LGD Gaming

Top lane: Fang “Garvey” Jia-Wei

Jungle: Han “Peanut” Wang-ho

Mid lane: Hu “Yuuki” Hao-Ming

ADC: Ha “Kramer” Jong-hun

Support: Ha “RD” Jong-hun

LNG Gaming

Top lane: Li “Flandre” Xuan-Jun

Jungle: Lê “SofM” Quang Duy

Mid lane: Huang “Fenfen” Che

ADC: Lu “Asura” Qi

Support: Duan “Duan” De-Liang

Oh My God

Top lane: Chen “Curse” Chen

Jungle: Chen “World6” Yu-Tian

Mid lane: Xie “icon” Tian-Yu

ADC: Chen “Kane” Hao

Support: Liu “Five” Shi-Yu

Rogue Warriors

Top lane: Bae “Holder” Jae-cheol

Jungle: Chen “Haro” Wen-Lin

Mid lane: Tian “HuaTian” Mai

ADC: Mei “ZWuJi” Hong-Hui

Support: Xia “Huanggai” Long-Yang

Royal Never Give Up

Top lane: Xie “Langx” Zhen-Ying

Jungle: Hung “Karsa” Hao-Hsuan

Mid lane: Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao

ADC: Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao

Support: Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming

Suning

Top lane: Xiang “Angel” Tao

Jungle: Wei “Weiwei” Bo-Han

Mid lane: Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang

ADC: Han “Smlz” Jin

Support: Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh

Team WE

Top lane: Kim “Poss” Min-cheol

Jungle: Jiang “beishang” Zhi-Peng

Mid lane: Lou “Missing” Yun-Feng

ADC: N/A

Support: N/A

Top Esports

Top lane: Bai “369” Jia-Hao

Jungle: Xiong “Xx” Yu-Long

Mid lane: Zhuo “Knight9” Ding

ADC: Lee “LokeN” Dong-wook

Support: Nam “Ben” Dong-hyun

Vici Gaming

Top lane: Xia “Chelizi” Han-Xi

Jungle: Li “Aix” Yang

Mid lane: Chen “Jay” Bo

ADC: Ding “Puff” Wang

Support: Su “Southwind” Zhi-Lin

Victory Five

Top lane: Tao “Windy” Xiang

Jungle: Tu “Ben4” Xin-Cheng

Mid lane: Li “Mole” Hao-Yan

ADC: Wang “y4” Nong-Mo

Support: Li “Max” Xiao-Qiang

This article will be updated as roster moves are announced.