Louis Vuitton releases League of Legends themed merchandise

League of Legends players were able to bring high-end fashion to the Rift with the True Damage Prestige Qiyana skin. And now, fans can bring that same fashion to the real world.

Louis Vuitton launched the LVxLoL collection today on its website, collaborating once again with Riot Games to create a stylish assortment of clothing in the trademark brown and gold hues.

Image via Riot Games

The collection includes anything from leggings and bumbags to sneakers and parkas. And the majority of the pieces feature a camouflage motif that connects the entire line together.

Screengrab via Louis Vuitton

But for fans interested in purchasing something from the LVxLoL collection, these items do carry a hefty price tag. A short-sleeve T-shirt featuring the Prestige Qiyana skin, along with the champion’s Ohmlatl weapon, costs $670.

Screengrab via Louis Vuitton

League fans looking to shell out a bit more cheddar can opt for pricier pieces, like the Long Hooded Parka for over $4,000.

The collaboration between the world-renowned fashion giant and Riot was first announced in September. Louis Vuitton created a one-of-a-kind trophy case for the coveted Summoner’s Cup, which was awarded to FunPlus Phoenix after their victory over G2 Esports in the Worlds 2019 finals.

The partnership went further with True Damage Qiyana’s Prestige edition skin, designed by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. A second Louis Prestige skin for Senna is scheduled to be released in 2020.