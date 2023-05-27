Lost opportunities? Rekkles reportedly chose small break over joining these former LEC champs

The only thing left to wonder is what could have been.

A month ago, superstar League of Legends pro Martin “Rekkles” Larsson shocked the scene when he announced his sudden switch to the support position. As one of the most-iconic AD carry players in the region’s history, however, he still had plenty of teams knocking at his door to join them this past offseason.

After getting dropped from the starting lineup by Fnatic, the 26-year-old reportedly had the chance to join KOI for the 2023 LEC Summer Split—but he ultimately turned them down in order to take a break for the remainder of the year, according to esports journalist Brieuc Seeger.

Rekkles would have replaced Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus on the roster, a player who has been with the popular organization since his promotion from the ERL in 2020. He was, however, reportedly linked to Fnatic as a possible replacement for the team’s current support for the upcoming summer, although no other information has come out since.

Rekkles, on the other hand, has left a sizable void on Fnatic’s roster after role-swapping, forcing the team to scramble for a new AD carry player to help them not only fight for an LEC championship but for a spot at the 2023 World Championship in South Korea. There are only three slots for the region, and the competition is tougher than ever before, with teams getting eliminated from contention over only the first three weeks.

Fnatic has already felt this sting in the 2023 Winter Split, when they failed to break into the top eight during the regular season, falling to ninth place with a 2-7 record. This knocked them out of group stage contention, forcing them to recalibrate while sitting at home as their perpetual rivals G2 Esports went on to win the trophy.

Meanwhile, Rekkles will be taking this next season to reinvent himself as a support player, taking the time to learn the role and perfect his skills so that he can be a huge asset on the market when the 2023 offseason rolls around at the end of the year.

