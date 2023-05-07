Greener grass: two LEC teams spice up the mid-season break with sudden support swap

Even though the LEC is on a break due to the Mid-Season Invitational, teams keep surprising fans with unexpected moves.

According to sources close to Blix.gg, Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus has reached a verbal agreement to join Fnatic before the start of the 2023 LEC Summer Split. The Polish player has reportedly come to a one-split deal with the organization.

This comes right after Blix.gg’s reporting on KOI’s agreement with their new support Henk “Advienne” Reijenga, who, coincidentally, has just finished the LEC Spring Split on Fnatic. According to this report, Rekkles was considered as an option for KOI, but they ended up going with his former teammate instead.

In other words, the two organizations have swapped out their support, hoping to improve and achieve better results in the most important split of the year, which will decide the European representative for Worlds 2023.

With Trymbi looking to join the team, FNC have finalized their new bot lane after Rekkles’ departure following his role swap announcement. The Britain-based organization will field Trymbi alongside Korean player Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taek, who just won the Polish ERL, the Ultraliga, on Zero Tenacity. FNC’s roster in summer should be:

Top: Óscar “Oscarinin” Muñoz Jiménez

Jungle: Iván “Razork” Martín Díaz

Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

ADC: Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taek

Support: Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus

KOI, on the other hand, will only have Advienne coming in as a new player. Their roster should look like this:

Top: Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen

Jungle: Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong

Mid: Emil “Larssen” Larsson

ADC: Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos

Support: Henk “Advienne” Reijenga

This inevitably leaves Rekkles without a team, given that XL Esports are looking to keep their support player Dino “LIMIT” Tot and make only one roster move.

No start date for the 2023 LEC Summer Split has been announced as of yet, although it’s likely the second half of the EMEA League season will begin in early June. This means that both KOI and FNC will have some time to prepare themselves and hope that these roster swaps will work out as intended.