Excel is reportedly only making one roster move after finishing last in back-to-back LEC splits

They can only go up from here, right?

After a horrendous start to the 2023 competitive League of Legends season, Excel Esports might only be making a single roster move ahead of the LEC Summer Split.

The U.K.-based organization is keeping a majority of its lineup, replacing only current starting jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir, according to esports journalist Brieuc Seeger. The team is also reportedly linked to former DRX Challengers and Unicorns of Love jungler Lee “Peach” Min-gyu as a possible replacement.

Throughout his career, Peach has frequented picks like Xin Zhao, Lee Sin, Graves, and Viego. But in recent performances, he has been pushed to tank duty with plenty of games spent on champions like Sejuani and Maokai. If he does join Excel, we could see him try his hand at carry-style picks once more, which could help push the team to great heights soon.

Excel has finished last in back-to-back LEC seasons, winning only three games across the last five months. It has been tough for the roster to gain any momentum, especially with the recent changes to the league’s format where teams can be eliminated from competition within three weeks.

Because they aren’t able to ramp up their play and learn from their early mistakes, Excel have struggled to improve as a team. This team was touted as a possible top-three roster early on after acquiring players like AD carry Patrik Jírů, rising mid lane star Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié, and top lane star Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu.

But they couldn’t build enough synergy as a single unit, and even with Felix “Abbedagge” Braun replacing Vetheo last split, Excel could only muster up a single extra win. By reportedly only making one roster move, Excel could be trying to build more synergy among the remaining members while they take this break to practice and prepare strategies for the summer.