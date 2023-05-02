KOI reportedly turns to role-swapped Rekkles as one big option in LEC Summer reshuffle

The Fnatic veteran is one of a number of options.

After an underwhelming start to the 2023 LEC season, KOI is set to make a massive change to its starting League of Legends lineup in what is sure to headline a myriad of roster swaps ahead of Europe’s Summer Split.

KOI support Trymbi is reportedly out of the League squad that finished sixth in the LEC 2023 Spring Split, according to a May 1 report from BLIX.gg’s Alejandro Gomis. KOI scraped into LEC Spring’s group stage with a middling 4-5 record before a 2-1 defeat at the hands of G2 Esports ended their season early.

Per BLIX.gg, a number of players have been considered for KOI’s support role, including Fnatic’s Advienne and LDLC OL’s Théo “Zoelys” Le Scornec—but it is also being reported the role-swapping Rekkles has been interviewed for the position.

Fnatic shocked the League world on April 28 after the organization revealed Rekkles would be benched for LEC Summer following his move away from the AD carry role after ten years. Like KOI, Fnatic struggled throughout the LEC Spring Split, falling immediately in the group stage to last-chance qualifier MAD Lions.

Related: Rekkles dropped from Fnatic’s LEC lineup after shocking role swap

As per Riot Games’ global contract database for League, both Fnatic’s Rekkles and KOI’s Trymbi are signed through to Nov. 2024 with their respective squads, but it is possible for their contracts to be bought out by rival squads.

Start dates for LEC Summer are yet to be determined, but with League’s Mid-Season Invitational kicking off this week, both squads will have time to assess.

The LEC isn’t the only major league undergoing see sweeping roster changes either—LCS heavyweights TSM have secured a replacement mid laner, while Evil Geniuses are set for a revamp following the release of four of their starters.

Teams have around four weeks before the next League split begins.