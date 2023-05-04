One of the best ADC imports is reportedly set to join Fnatic for 2023 LEC Summer Split

Following legendary League of Legends marksman Rekkles’ departure from Fnatic on April 28 after he announced his intention to role swap to the support position, the organization has been looking for a new ADC to replace him for the upcoming LEC Summer Split.

The European organization seems to have found its new signing, according to Blix.gg. Fnatic is reportedly close to reaching a verbal agreement with Korean player Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taek, who is currently playing for Zero Tenacity in the Polish Regional League, the Ultraliga.

Despite winning the latest Ultraliga Spring Split in March, Noah and Zero Tenacity recently represented their region at the EMEA Masters event in April. But the team only earned one win and finished last in their group.

Regardless of that team result, however, Noah is considered one of the best up-and-coming ADCs in the European scene. He played for KT Rolster’s Challengers team last year, and coming into 2023, he has been one of the most hyped import players.

Noah previously reached Rank No. 1 on the EUW ladder, proving his exceptional mechanics and carry potential. Additionally, he had top-tier stats across the board, prevailing over all the other ADCs during the split, according to stats site Games of Legends. His individual results have proven he’s well above the ERL level and he might be ready to make the jump to the LEC.

After two disappointing splits in 2023, Fnatic are hoping to turn their season around during the LEC Summer Split, which does not yet have a confirmed starting date.