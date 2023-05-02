Fnatic top laner Oscarinin says he learned about Rekkles’ role swap from Twitter reveal

It's unclear as to how much the team knew before the announcement took place.

There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding what Fnatic is going to look like heading into the start of the 2023 LEC Summer Split, but according to one of the team’s newest players, a recent major change wasn’t made clear to the rest of the team before it was announced publicly.

During a May 1 appearance on JordiLMK’s Twitch stream, Fnatic’s top laner Óscar “Oscarinin” Muñoz Jiménez explained that he was unaware that his fellow teammate, Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, would be changing his role and subsequently leaving Fnatic for the upcoming split through a video posted by Rekkles himself on Twitter, as well as Fnatic’s official announcement.

“I was a bit surprised as well, I didn’t necessarily know much before that,” Oscarinin said. “I was chilling in my house, went on Twitter to see this video of Rekkles saying he was switching to support, and heard myself say ‘what’s happening?’”

Since his return to the LEC after time in EMEA Masters, Rekkles and the rest of Fnatic have been unable to qualify for either of this year’s Playoffs brackets. Rekkles detailed in his personal account that he felt “stuck” as an ADC player, a position that he had performed in professionally for over a decade that had earned him numerous titles throughout Europe.

Fnatic then proceeded to post further information regarding their welcoming of Rekkles’ role swap, though detailing that he would not be part of the team going forward. As of now, it is unclear what team Rekkles will go to, or what ADC Fnatic will bring onto the team for the Summer Split in an attempt to bring the organization back to its previous highs.

Dot Esports has reached out to both Oscarinin and Fnatic for further clarification on whether the members of the team were given any indication of these changes before they were revealed publicly.