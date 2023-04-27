London train strikes could affect MSI 2023 fans’ travel plans

If you’re a League of Legends fan attending the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, you might want to keep any eye out on the current situation around the train drivers’ union and the strikes that they have planned for next month.

Train drivers are planning three days of walkouts from the start of May to June, including a walkout on Friday, May 12, which is right in the middle of the tournament’s bracket stage. For any supporters who are planning to travel into the city via train for this portion of the event, you might want to make some backup plans for this date and possibly the few days after as well.

The train strikes are happening due to a year-long dispute between the train companies and workers, with eight days of strikes already having taken place since last year. The drivers have not gotten a pay raise since 2019, and the current offers they’ve been getting from executives are not sufficient when compared to today’s inflation rate in the U.K., according to the train drivers’ union.

Heads up anyone going to MSI. pic.twitter.com/bnoLaYwl7u — Medic (@MedicCasts) April 27, 2023

If there are fans planning to stay closer to the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, these train strikes could still affect your ability to travel. Since more people will be forced to take alternative means to travel to work, school, and other destinations around the city, there could be an influx in road traffic across London.

Buses and Ubers could be delayed significantly if the gridlock becomes too much, and if you don’t give enough time to compensate for the inevitable traffic, you could miss the start of the games or more. Plan well ahead with friends or other attendees, and always have other options if one form of travel isn’t working out.

MSI 2023 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 2, and will rage forward until Sunday, May 21.