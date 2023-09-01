LoL’s new champion Briar looks so cool, she should join Gorillaz

On Aug. 30, Riot Games officially pulled back the curtain on League of Legends’ latest ferocious and bloodthirsty jungler, Briar. But when you take a closer look at her, she’s got just the right vibes, look, and temper to join Gorillaz, the iconic virtual English band known for masterpieces like Melancholy Hill, Feel Good Inc., and Dirty Harry.

For those of you who are not huge fans of Gorillaz and not into alternative, rock, and electronic music, this band combines all that. Although Gorillaz’s entire work is composed by humans Damon Albarn, and Jamie Hewlett and Remi Kabaka Jr., their music videos and stage appearances revolve around four cartoonish fictional characters. 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs, and Noodle appear in all of their music videos and have unique and goofy identities.

Briar is a failed experiment of the Black Rose, a wild and unhinged spirit who lacks restraint and has an insatiable appetite for blood and violence. Being as relentless and wicked as she is, she would make a great addition to the Gorillaz’s team of off-beat characters like 2-D and Noodle, which were inspired by classic horror and cyberpunk movies. Drummer Russel is possessed by the ghosts of his former classmates, and Murdoch might actually be the devil, so Briar would fit right in.

Briar would be a perfect addition to Gorillaz. Image via Warner Records

Not only does Briar have the perfect look to join Gorillaz as a bandmate due to her large eyes (always looking for trouble), rounded face, and edgy style, but she also shares a similar background with Gorillaz’s characters who were born out of “a very morbid obsession with the end of the world,” as lead singer Damon Albarn explained in one of his past interviews.

Noodle is Gorillaz’s only female member, and I can’t help but notice how similar she is to Briar. Noodle comes from Japan and not Noxus, but she is just as absurd and devious as her male bandmates are. She could definitely use a female friend, and Briar would be the perfect match. According to Gorillaz lore, which is always developing in their music videos, she loves getting into trouble, disguising herself as a geisha, and even venturing to the moon to blow up a billboard.

Briar is no different than Noodle, maybe even a bit worse given her lust for life and blood. She has the right temperament that goes hand-in-hand with Gorillaz’s entire identity of being harsh and brutally honest, although Briar does give off goth vibes as well. And most importantly, she has the look of a true Gorillaz band member. The only thing that’s left to do is for Briar to learn how to play an instrument.

