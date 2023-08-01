LoL’s Arena mode gets 5 new in-game champion cameo events in Patch 13.15

Look out for these unique new events as you battle for supremacy.

After an explosive debut in Patch 13.14, League of Legends‘ new Arena game mode has taken over as one of the most popular modes in the game among casual and competitive players alike. From zany champion combinations to hilarious Augments that completely change how a battle plays out, each match is different and fast-paced.

The mode also has unique cameo events that add some spice to the battlefield, featuring Soul Fighter champions that make their mark in many different ways. In Patch 13.15, for example, Riot Games will be adding five new champion cameos that should provide an extra challenge for Arena enthusiasts who have already mastered the mode and all it has to offer.

First, Evelynn will be jumping into the Arena by granting all players camouflage, which should create fiestas in any situation. Gwen, on the other hand, is much more supportive in nature as she occasionally protects the lowest health player with Hallowed Mist, making them untargetable for a few seconds.

Jhin isn’t nearly as supportive with his cameo, casting his Curtain Call ultimate across the entire playing field and alternating shots at all four players. Shaco is just as annoying as a cameo since he continuously places Jack in the Box traps around the field, fearing any player who steps too close.

Lastly, Viego steps in and is ready to take matters into his own hands. The first player to die in the round will become Viego for a short period of time, giving them all of his abilities to use before they die for good. It’s a second chance at life and a second chance at victory with your partner.

Patch 13.15 will also bring a plethora of different champion adjustments to Arena, including some big shifts to popular picks like Heimerdinger, Jax, Kayle, and Annie. You can check out all of the nerfs and buffs headed your way in the full patch preview and prepare for the changes when the update hits on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

