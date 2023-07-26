LoL fans share their love for Arena and agree it’s ‘most fun’ they’ve had in years

The buzz around League of Legends Arena mode has been enormous since its addition with Patch 13.14, and it’s mostly thanks to how fun it is to play it. On July 25, League fans expressed their love for the mode and agreed it’s refreshing to see something new in the game.

Players shared their positive feelings towards Arena mode on Reddit. The author of the post claimed they’re having tons of fun thanks to how action-packed it is. They also love how they don’t have to worry about farming minions or making any macro-related decisions overall, but are free to jump into fights. “It’s the most fun I’ve had with the game in years,” they wrote.

Others who chimed in the comments agree. They believe there are still ways to improve it, but overall, they enjoy the game mode and are grateful for it.

Arena is just fun all around. Image via Riot Games

One such proposal is to add custom games to Arena, so groups of friends would be able to enjoy the game between themselves. Frankly speaking, we couldn’t agree more. In the end, who wouldn’t want to brawl with their pals to see who has the best duo ideas, collects better Augments, and just have fun with their friends?

Another idea is to introduce weekly bans for the mode, similar to the free champion rotation. This way we developers would ensure players aren’t constantly picking the same champs that are superior to others in the Arena.

While most of these ideas seem like healthy additions, it’s refreshing to finally see a game mode in League that brings the community together and is thoroughly enjoyed by most players.

