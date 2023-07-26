LoL players want one major nerf for ‘mega toxic’ Heimerdinger turrets in Arena

It's fun to use but hell to play against.

The new game mode in League of Legends, Arena, may be one of the best modes we’ve received in the past few years. But, there’s always something to fix, and League players have today honed in on Heimerdinger and his turrets.

The issue, they say, is his turrets aren’t dying after the Collapse.

In Arena, players will face a different team of two on the various new maps. When the Collapse occurs, players are forced into the center of the map. It works similarly to the ring in Apex Legends, with any caught outside the safe zone immediately taking repetitive damage until they get back inside or die.

When Heimerdinger uses his Q ability, H-28 G Evolution Turrets, his turrets are placed across the map. Usually, that’s manageable (though he is still quite a high-ranking meta character), but during the Collapse his players haven’t been taking damage.

This means if you’re playing against any Heimerdinger, you’re already at a disadvantage, and so League Arena players want his “mega toxic” turrets nerfed so they receive burn damage while outside the Collapse.

Unfortunately, Heimerdinger didn’t get nerfed in Arena’s latest patch, which dropped on July 25, so his turrets are still a threat right now.

It’s not just Heimerdinger that has access to ‘cheat codes’ like this either; Zyra also has powerful plants that work in the same way—and players didn’t forget her. Like Heimerdinger, they want to see Zyra nerfed to compensate.

Unfortunately, it can feel like a losing battle if you’re on the receiving end of these champions. But, if you pick them, it can almost feel like a free Arena win.

