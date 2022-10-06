The biggest event of the year has arrived in League of Legends with the game officially launching its Worlds 2022 battle pass. The newly “evolved” event pass introduces a new free and paid track system similar to other games’ battle passes, which gives players a streamlined way to unlock tokens and rewards.

As always, the Worlds 2022 event will offer a higher number of rewards and unlockable content than any other event that took place throughout the year. This guide will go over the entire list of missions available with the new battle pass, as well as all of the rewards that you can unlock.

The Worlds 2022 event also marks the return of the Pick URF event queue.

Worlds 2022 battle pass cost breakdown

The Worlds 2022 event and all of its playable in-game content will run from Oct. 6 at 3pm CT through Nov. 15 at 1:59am CT. To get access to the full slate of new content, League players will need to unlock the premium track of the event by purchasing the newly revamped battle pass.

The Worlds 2022 event pass comes with a price tag of 1,650 RP and, as always, offers the best content-to-RP value in League. Simply purchasing the pass will instantly award players with four Worlds 2022 loot orbs, each of which contains a free skin shard, and 200 Worlds 2022 event tokens that can be used to redeem additional rewards in the new event shop.

As we’ve previously mentioned, pass purchasers will furthermore unlock the entire new paid track in the evolved battle pass, getting access to thousands of winnable tokens, tons of secondary rewards (like emotes, icons, and mythic essence), and an infinite token farming mission.

Worlds 2022 pass bundle

Players will also find a larger Worlds 2022 event pass bundle in the League store for 2,650 RP. This bundle includes everything in the original pass as well as the new Spirit Blossom Master Yi Skin, its matching loading screen border, and the player icon. As a bonus, players who don’t already own Master Yi will acquire him as a champion as well.

The skin included in the 2,650 RP pass bundle is the basic edition of the Spirit Blossom Master Yi skin. The Prestige Edition of the skin is available exclusively through the new paid track in the Worlds 2022 battle pass, which we will detail more below.

Should I buy the Worlds 2022 event pass or the bundle?

Players will be hard-pressed to find a better bang-for-their-buck value in League than with the 1,650 RP pass, especially when it comes to the larger-than-usual Worlds event. If you’re only interested in unlocking the new missions and token rewards, this is definitely the way to go.

That being said, skin collectors and Master Yi mains should seriously consider the 2,650 RP bundle. For just a 1,000 RP price increase, you are not only receiving a 1,350 RP epic-tier skin but you are also receiving its matching loading screen border and player icon, which can otherwise only be unlocked by purchasing the more expensive standalone skin bundle or by spending hundreds of tokens in the event shop that you can otherwise use toward something else.

If you are undecided on whether you want the skin package that comes with the bundle, there’s some good news. You can simply purchase the 1,650 RP pass first and the bundle will then be evenly discounted to 1,000 RP, allowing you all the way until the end of the event to decide whether to purchase it or not.

Players can secure the basic edition of the Spirit Blossom Master Yi skin for a discount in the Worlds 2022 pass bundle. | Image via Riot Games

Worlds 2022 battle pass rewards list

The Worlds 2022 event is the first to feature Riot Games’ all-new evolved event pass experience that the company has been working on throughout the year. Instead of a long list of missions, the new pass is a progressive track system similar to battle passes in other games like Fortnite and the newly-released Overwatch 2.

All players need to do is earn 400 LoL Event XP for each level of the battle pass. Those levels, along with their accompanying rewards, are as follows:

Milestone Tokens Other Rewards Paid or Free Zero 200 4x Worlds 2022 Loot Orbs Premium One 20 Premium Two 80 750 Orange Essence Tokens are free Three 20 Premium Four 20 Worlds 2022 Icon Premium Five 60 Premium Six 20 Spirit Blossom Lotus Icon Icon is free Seven 60 Premium Eight 20 10 Win XP Boost Premium Nine 20 Premium 10 80 10 Mythic Essence Tokens are free 11 20 Premium 12 20 1250 Blue Essence Essence is free 13 60 Premium 14 20 “Cool Blue” Emote Premium 15 60 Premium 16 20 “Let’s Rock” Emote Emote is free 17 60 Premium 18 20 750 Orange Essence Premium 19 20 Premium 20 80 10 Mythic Essence Tokens are free 21 20 Premium 22 20 1x Worlds 2022 Loot Orb Orb is free 23 60 Premium 24 20 “In My Grasp” Emote Premium 25 60 Premium 26 20 1x Eternals Capsule Capsule is free 27 60 Premium 28 20 1x Mystery Emote Premium 29 20 Premium 30 80 1x Worlds 2022 Grab Bag Tokens are free 31 20 Premium 32 20 10 Mythic Essence Premium 33 60 Premium 34 20 2500 Blue Essence Premium 35 60 Premium 36 20 Fandom Emote Premium 37 60 Premium 38 20 1x Masterwork Chest & Key Premium 39 20 Premium 40 80 1x Eternals Capsule Tokens are free 41 20 Premium 42 20 20 Mythic Essence Premium 43 60 Premium 44 20 1x Worlds 2022 Loot Orb Premium 45 60 Premium 46 20 2022 Spirit Blossom Ward Premium 47 60 Premium 48 20 1x Master Work Chest & Key Premium 49 20 Premium 50 60 1x Worlds 2022 Grab Bag Premium 51 20 Repeatable Mission Premium 52 20 Repeatable Mission Premium 53 20 Repeatable Mission Premium 54 20 Repeatable Mission Premium 55 20 Repeatable Mission Premium

With the way that the tokens add up in the paid premium track, players will land on 2,000 total event tokens by the 47th milestone. Provided no tokens were used beforehand, this is the point where players will be able to purchase the new Prestige Spirit Blossom Master Yi skin, which is the top unlockable reward available in the Worlds 2022 event.

Players who are interested in the 125 Mythic Essence bundle instead of the Prestige Edition skin will need to save up 2,200 event tokens, which they will have accumulated upon reaching Milestone 55.

Players should note that there will be a second Prestige Edition skin launched later in the event period. If you plan on collecting 2,000 event tokens with the new battle pass, it may be prudent to wait to see what the next Prestige Edition skin is before spending your tokens on Spirit Blossom Master Yi.

Infinite Pass mission

Now that both free and paid event content has been amalgamated into the same battle pass, Riot is no longer separating missions between free and paid. This means all of the missions in the event will be available to all players.

The first mission receiving this switch is the “Infinite Pass” mission (formerly known as the Infinite Token mission). Available to all players, this mission will reward 200 Event XP for every 200 objective points players earn while playing and winning games.

How to earn Objective Points

Like all prior special pass events, each matchmade game you play during the Worlds 2022 event will award you with objective points. The number of points you earn is determined by game mode, length of game, and whether you won or lost.

The point rates are as follows:

Game Mode Points in Loss Points in Win Summoner’s Rift (PVP) Four points per minute Six points per minute Pick URF Four points per minute Six points per minute ARAM (Howling Abyss) Four points per minute Six points per minute TFT (All Modes) Three points per minute Six points per minute Summoner’s Rift (Co-op vs. AI) One point per minute Two points per minute

As you can see, while you’ll still collect points in losses, it definitely pays better to win.

When it comes to Teamfight Tactics, a win is considered a top-four finish, while placing between fifth and eighth constitutes a loss. The mobile version of TFT will also count.

Spirit Blossom missions

Worlds 2022 is an expansive event and will feature three separate batches of storyline missions based on the three cosmetic skin lines that are being released throughout this event. The first of these sets is Spirit Blossom.

Each of these missions has its own unique requirement to complete but may also be completed by simply playing games and earning objective points. With the new battle pass system, these missions now grant Event XP toward the pass instead of their own individual rewards.

The Spirit Blossom mission set will be available beginning on Oct. 6 at 3pm CT and run through Nov. 15 at 1:59am CT.

Mission Option 1 Option 2 Battle Pass XP Dear Ma… Deal 10,000 physical or true damage to champions Earn 300 objective points 300 There Were Three Play a game as or with Ahri, Cassiopeia, Evelynn or Sett Earn 300 objective points 300 Didn’t See That Coming Get 25 vision score Earn 300 objective points 300 The Pen is Mightier Get 18 kills or assists Earn 450 objective points 450 Savin’ Souls Heal 15,000 damage Earn 600 objective points 600 Think I’m Lost Deal 2,800 damage to turrets Earn 300 objective points 300 Reflections Get 35 crowd control score Earn 300 objective points 300 Beautiful, Ain’t It Play as a premade group Earn 300 objective points 300 Close, But Still Get 18 kills or assists Earn 450 objective points 450 …So Far From Home Deal 18,000 magic or true damage to champions Earn 600 objective points 600

Tales from the Rift missions

The second set of storyline missions is Tales from the Rift and it is based on the new Halloween-themed Bewitching skins.

The Tales from the Rift mission line will be available beginning on Oct. 20 at 3pm CT and will run through Nov. 15 at 1:59am CT.

Mission Option 1 Option 2 Battle Pass XP Will There Be Ghosts There? Play two games of ARAM or Pick URF Earn 300 objective points 300 Tooth and Fang Deal 20,000 magic damage to champions Earn 300 objective points 300 False Alarm Get 50 vision score Earn 300 objective points 300 Double, Double, Someone’s in Trouble Get 40 kills or assists Earn 450 objective points 450 A Spooky Spectacular Play as or with Anivia, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc, Neeko or Senna Earn 600 objective points 600

Worlds 2022 third mission set

While Riot Games has yet to reveal details of the third mission set dropping in the Worlds 2022 event, we do know that the final mission line will be available starting on Nov. 3 at 3pm CT and will run through the end of the event on Nov. 15 at 1:59am CT. The final set of missions will award another 3,900 battle pass XP.

To go along with the third mission set, there is a bonus Worlds 2022 Tour mission that will award players 500 battle pass XP for completing all three mission lines.