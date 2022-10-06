Pick URF: League’s most popular game mode is back

With the launch of the Worlds 2022 event today, fans of League of Legends’ most popular arcade mode may be pleased to learn which event queue is joining the newly released battle pass. That’s right, Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) is back.

Not only is URF back, but the mode also returns in its classic form: Pick URF. The past several cycles of the event mode have been of the ARURF variety, which gives players a random champion to play in each pre-game lobby. Pick URF, which returns after an extended hiatus, removes that wrinkle. Players will not have to rely on random rolls and can choose their favorite champions in each game.

The 2015 URFitational was a light-hearted exhibition match played between some of the most famous pro players of the early League of Legends esports scene.

For newer players who are unfamiliar with the mode, URF is a chaotic, fast-paced take on the League of Legends that you know and love. The game is played on Summoner’s Rift and each team gets a giant cannon next to their base’s fountain that allows players to launch as far as halfway up the map. This wonderful feature allows you to make it to your lane position with just two clicks.

Then comes the actual essence of URF: the ultra-rapid fire. All of your champion’s abilities in URF receive a greatly reduced cooldown, allowing you, for example, to snipe your opponents to death with Varus arrows or rapidly burn them down at close range with Evelynn’s Hate Spikes.

Furthermore, every champion in URF gets to experience what life is like as the Garens, Katarinas, and Tryndameres of the world, having their mana or energy pools set to infinity. So not only do you get to spam your skills in rapid succession, you can do it endlessly thanks to having no cost on all of your abilities.

Pick URF launches with today’s Worlds 2022 update at 3pm CT and will run through Nov. 15 at 1:59am CT, the entire duration of the event.