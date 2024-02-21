Category:
League of Legends

LoL pros are skipping one crucial early-game item, and we don’t blame them

Pros are always creative.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 06:36 am
Katarina heading for combat with Tristana, Malphite and other champions.
Image via Riot Games

The League of Legends 2024 spring split is in full swing, and pro players have found an interesting strategy for the early game. 

If you look at the starting items in LCK and LPL matches, you can easily notice that supports are picking up Doran’s items instead of the regular support item, World Atlas. Normally, pro supports grab Doran’s items (ring, blade, or shield) when they don’t play traditional supports like enchanters or wardens. 

So, if you see Senna, Ornn, or any mage, the odds they’re starting with a Doran item are quite high. Milio, Nami, Nautilus, and similar champions still choose the standard support item. The champs who pick up a Doran item in early game will grab World Atlas when they go back for the first time. 

Senna wearing white jacket and black pants and looking at the camera
Senna is one of the supports which stars with Doran item. Image via Riot Games

The reason behind this is quite simple—World Atlas doesn’t provide any stats until you upgrade it and you can’t use your stacks early on. So, supports are opting for a Doran item to give them more early-game agency and damage. Besides that, supports don’t lose out on a lot of experience and gold.

Riot Games has its eyes peeled on the new support item, and the next patch, 14.4, is drastically changing how World Atlas works. Even though the starting support item still won’t provide any stats from the get-go, charge rate is getting decreased from 18 to 20 seconds, and the first one will kick in at 1:50 instead of 2:08. You’ll now stack the support item slightly slower than in previous patches, but it will be worth it buying it early.

Patch 14.4 drops on Feb. 22, but it’s likely this meta will continue for some time in pro play. Normally, patches arrive for pro play later than on live servers so pros have time to get used to the changes.

Read Article ‘Ruining it for others’: LoL players demand Riot block anyone with high ping
Bel'Veth's Battle Boss skin, with the champion looming over a team on a small rock in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
‘Ruining it for others’: LoL players demand Riot block anyone with high ping
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 21, 2024
Read Article LoL’s free champion rotation: Feb. 20
A cast of League of Legends champions.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s free champion rotation: Feb. 20
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 20, 2024
Read Article LoL’s champion and skin sale: Feb. 19
Nautilus reaching out his left hands towards water.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s champion and skin sale: Feb. 19
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 20, 2024
Read Article LoL players have finally decided what to call Voidgrubs and it’s actually hilarious
Voidgrubs sit inside the Baron pit in a gameplay teaser for League of Legends ranked season 2024
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players have finally decided what to call Voidgrubs and it’s actually hilarious
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 20, 2024
Read Article LoL 2024 URF tier list: Best champions to play
URF is back in League of Legends and these are the five strongest and best carries to win with.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL 2024 URF tier list: Best champions to play
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra and others Feb 20, 2024
Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.