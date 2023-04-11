LoL players have a solution for the game’s least-popular item

It would work similar to one of the items from the past.

Stormrazor is currently one of the least-picked items in League of Legends, but players believe they have found a way to fix to its problems.

Stormrazor is currently one of two items in the game with the lowest pick rate in Platinum+ ranks, according to a stat site League of Graphs, sitting at just 0.2 percent. Despite a high win rate of 60.1 percent, players outlined that the item doesn’t provide AD carries any pivotal advantage, and it could be fixed by making it a “Zeal” item, as it was pointed out on Reddit on April 10.

Currently, Stormrazor has the Paralyze ability, which makes an Energized stacked basic attack deal bonus magic damage and slow enemies on-hit by 75 percent for 0.5 seconds. Along with that, it gives the player 45 attack damage, 15 percent attack speed, and 20 percent critical strike chance. “There is just no room for Stormrazor,” the discussion author wrote.

They added that the passive it has now isn’t vital for ADCs, and that AD carry players usually want items that provide them with armor penetration, critical chance, or movement and attack speed. Stormrazor in its current form doesn’t fit the meta.

With that in mind, they proposed that Riot Games developers could make it a “Zeal” item by adding it to Stormrazor’s build path. “Nevertheless the item is not bad per se, as it would fit the Zeal section (meaning giving it 7 percent move speed) perfectly; a nice choice if you like the slow more over the range,” they claimed.

Zeal is one of the key components in League, being pivotal for ADCs as it’s in the build path of items like Phantom Dancer and Rapid Firecannon. It gives bonus attack speed, critical strike chance, and movement speed.

Related: Malphite, Aurelion Sol among champions to be nerfed prior to MSI in LoL Patch 13.8

In that case, Zeal would most likely replace Kircheis Shard in Stormrazor’s build path. With that, the item would most likely need an updated passive, and players in the comments explained it would look similar to Statikk Shiv, one of the players’ favorite items removed in November 2020. It had bonus movement speed and made Energized auto attacks bounce to seven targets.