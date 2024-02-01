LoL players find perfect solution for chaos surrounding new champion releases

Smolder, a small dragon AD carry, released on Jan. 31 in League of Legends. Naturally, fans are fighting in champion select over who will play him, but one player has suggested a perfect solution for the chaos around new champ releases.

In a post on League’s subreddit from Jan. 31, user Temporary-Platypus80 proposed that Riot Games should enable One for All game mode when a new champion releases. One for All is one of the most iconic League game modes where two teams of five play only one champion, respectively. For example, while the red team might choose Kai’Sa, blue side players might opt for Volibear, and all players have to play those champions. Even though this mode is normally played on Summoner’s Rift, regular rules of jungling and laning don’t really apply. Instead, it’s pure chaos, and that’s why it’s fun. There are still objectives, monsters, and turrets, but you get to play casual Summoner’s Rift.

This would be perfect for new champion releases, especially as lot of players are trying to play new champs. This has always been the case. On top of that, this would be a great way to learn the ins and outs of a new champion.

It was almost impossible to play Senna on Summoner’s Rift after her release. Image via Riot Games

When Senna first came out, I could barely play her for two to three weeks because she was either banned or picked before it was my turn. With the introduction of One for All, all players interested in the new champion would get an opportunity to test it out. If this turns out to be a common practice for Riot, your odds of playing a new champion would probably be greater, especially because a lot of players would rush to this mode. Hopefully, Riot will consider this and, for the next champion release, Vastayan solo laner, will let us play it in One for All mode.