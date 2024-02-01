Category:
League of Legends

LoL players find perfect solution for chaos surrounding new champion releases

Please and thank you!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 09:20 am
Smolder smiling and looking at the camera
Image via Riot Games

Smolder, a small dragon AD carry, released on Jan. 31 in League of Legends. Naturally, fans are fighting in champion select over who will play him, but one player has suggested a perfect solution for the chaos around new champ releases.

Recommended Videos

In a post on League’s subreddit from Jan. 31, user Temporary-Platypus80 proposed that Riot Games should enable One for All game mode when a new champion releases. One for All is one of the most iconic League game modes where two teams of five play only one champion, respectively. For example, while the red team might choose Kai’Sa, blue side players might opt for Volibear, and all players have to play those champions. Even though this mode is normally played on Summoner’s Rift, regular rules of jungling and laning don’t really apply. Instead, it’s pure chaos, and that’s why it’s fun. There are still objectives, monsters, and turrets, but you get to play casual Summoner’s Rift.

This would be perfect for new champion releases, especially as lot of players are trying to play new champs. This has always been the case. On top of that, this would be a great way to learn the ins and outs of a new champion.

Senna preparing to aim her weapon in a gray alleyway.
It was almost impossible to play Senna on Summoner’s Rift after her release. Image via Riot Games

When Senna first came out, I could barely play her for two to three weeks because she was either banned or picked before it was my turn. With the introduction of One for All, all players interested in the new champion would get an opportunity to test it out. If this turns out to be a common practice for Riot, your odds of playing a new champion would probably be greater, especially because a lot of players would rush to this mode. Hopefully, Riot will consider this and, for the next champion release, Vastayan solo laner, will let us play it in One for All mode. 

related content
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin powers up with glowing magic around him
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Smolder, LoL’s new adorable dragon ADC, is now playable on live servers
Smolder's base splash art.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Smolder, LoL’s new adorable dragon ADC, is now playable on live servers
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Maokai is LoL’s most dominant support with outrageous win rate through Patch 14.2
Base splash art for League of Legends champion Maokai, a tree-like creature.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Maokai is LoL’s most dominant support with outrageous win rate through Patch 14.2
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Phreak, LoL community clash again over state of ADCs in season 14
Vayne shooting one of her bolts from her right hand.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Phreak, LoL community clash again over state of ADCs in season 14
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 31, 2024
Read Article LCS Spring Finals won’t go on the road with live event in 2024
NRG's 2024 LCS roster, consisting of Huhi, Palafox, Dhokla, FBI, and Contractz, wave towards fans after a win.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LCS Spring Finals won’t go on the road with live event in 2024
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 31, 2024
Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.