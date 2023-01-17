How to unlock all game modes in League of Legends

When starting out in League of Legends for the first time, new players will notice that not all game modes are available to try out from the get-go. In fact, most modes are locked behind a new level system that will open up these various modes as one progresses through the game.

For a new account holder, they will only have game modes featuring AI available to play, along with custom matches. This allows new players to practice against non-human combatants so they can prepare themselves for the battles ahead on Summoner’s Rift. But once they’ve played enough games against bots, the real tests begin.

Here are the level thresholds that players must reach to unlock all the game modes in League.

Game mode level requirements in League

Whether you’re looking to play League at a more casual rate or you’re aiming to join the ranked ladder with some of the best players in your region, you’ll need to play a good amount of games to get started. There are also various boosts that can be purchased to increase the amount of experience points a player gets per game, so they can level up even faster.

The level requirements for each game mode are as follows:

Normal Blind Pick five-vs-five on Summoner’s Rift will unlock at level three.

ARAM on the Howling Abyss will unlock at level three.

League‘s Practice Tool will unlock at level nine.

Normal five-vs-five Draft Pick on Summoner’s Rift will unlock at level 10, but players must have 20 champions available.

Ranked five-vs-five solo/duo and flex queues on Summoner’s Rift will unlock at level 30. Players still must have at least 20 champions.

If you aren’t looking to hop onto Summoner’s Rift or Howling Abyss, then the game’s popular autobattler Teamfight Tactics is also free-to-play and available at level one without having to play any games. In general, victories will net you more experience than losses, so your track to level 30 ranked play can differ from others, depending on how successful you are on the Rift.