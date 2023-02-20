10/0 or 0/10? LoL players explain why the bot lane is so volatile in season 2023

No matter if you jumped into League of Legends in season 2023 or you’re a veteran that’s been playing since AP Master Yi was meta, you must have noticed a rising trend of overly aggressive bot lanes that either end the game with 10/0 or 0/10. Intrigued by inting on the rise in their recent games, the League community dove deep into why is the bot lane so volatile this season.

In season 2023, from the moment bot laners see each other, it’s as if they just heard a boxing bell and someone yelling “FIGHT.” And if you know the bot lane meta and how prone some players are to tilting, you know this normally ends with one side losing by a lot—10-deaths-or-more a lot.

In a post on League’s subreddit yesterday, players tried to explain why this happens. Some suggested this is due to a lack of trading as players either all-in or casually farm up. Others relate this to the bot lane having the highest number of squishy champions, who die relatively quickly to a single rotation even in the early game. What’s more, supports have strong base damage, meaning they can easily solo carry a fight with just their support items.

According to some League players, the bot lane is easily the most important lane on Summoner’s Rift as it is closest to drakes, offers more gold than any other lane, and has most variables since the matchups can drastically change depending on if you have support Yuumi or Nautilus.

The final theory that League players provided is that bot laners became increasingly aggressive in an effort to earn as much gold and experience and fight off repeated dives from enemy junglers and mid laners.