LoL players discover the timing of a surrender vote is crucial

If you ask me, surrendering in League of Legends is an art of its own, especially now that you can no longer spam surrender vote after Patch 13.16 changes. Now this patch is live, League players have learned you need to have the perfect timing to have a better chance of surrendering the game.

According to players in an Aug. 15 Reddit thread, the chances for your surrender to pass are significantly higher if your teammates are dead because they are generally more annoyed than when they’re alive.

If you wait until your team respawns to start a surrender vote, it’s more likely you won’t see the same result despite the game being in a similar state.

Other players, however, believe that you should always play out the game because we’re all just humans and we’re all prone to making mistakes. This, of course, comes from an attitude that the enemy team can always throw their lead and you can turn the tides.

While this could be the case in lower-tier games—especially in Bronze, Silver, and Gold—the higher you go up the ranks, the smaller the chances are. Playing around your lead is a skill most high-ranked players know and understand and that’s why you’ll rarely see them greeding kills or making risky plays.

Some players admitted they start a surrender vote whenever their team gets aced and I have to say I do the same. I know the odds of my team surrendering when we’re all alive is usually next to nothing because of the “we can do this” mentality. Don’t get me wrong, I only use this when the game is obviously doomed and there’s no way we can come back from the enemy team having Ocean Soul, the Baron Nashor buff, and a 10,000 gold advantage.

The next time you want to start a surrender vote in your game, think twice about the timing.

