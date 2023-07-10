LoL players discover bizarre, ult-ending Ivern and Yorick bug

While playing a game with friends, a League of Legends player found out the hard way that Ivern and Yorick have a weird interaction with each other. As it turns out, Ivern has the power to make Yorick’s Maiden of the Mist completely disappear from the map.

In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, an Ivern player tried to troll their teammate by using the champion’s passive, Friend of the Forest, on the blue-side Krug camp while the Yorick player attempted to farm the camp. The clip very clearly features the Yorick player pleading with their friend to “stop, dude” before the bug takes effect and throws a wrench into the mid-game.

Even though the Ivern player stole the Krug camp at the last possible second, they took an additional life with them: Yorick’s Maiden of the Mist. Once Ivern claimed the camp with their passive, Yorick’s Maiden and all of his ghouls vanished from thin air, and Yorick’s ultimate ability was placed back on cooldown.

The Yorick player likely had intentions of going from the Krug camp straight to the bottom lane, where a wave of minions was about to crash into the lane’s outer turret. Yorick, who is widely regarded as one of the game’s most effective split-pushers, is even more of a side-lane threat when the Maiden is closely following him. In this situation, though, the strange bug prevented the champion from reaching its full potential when answering the minion wave.

It’s unclear what causes this type of bug, although it likely has something to do with Yorick’s Maiden being coded as a minion/monster, and Ivern’s passive instantly killing all nearby minions and monsters when used. Since the Maiden was in range of the jungle camp when Ivern’s passive got popped, it’s likely that she and the ghouls fell victim to the ability in the same manner that the leftover Krugs did.

Yorick is a notoriously bugged champion; so much so that in 2020, a Yorick player compiled an extensive, 3,000-word document that detailed every bug the community had discovered. While it hasn’t been updated in quite some time, it might be time for a new addition. One player on the Reddit thread where this clip was posted joked that this interaction between Ivern and Yorick “could have existed for years” since the two champions are so rarely played alongside each other. According to League stats site U.gg, Yorick and Ivern have pick rates of 4.6 and 1.9 percent, respectively, on the current patch.

Thankfully, the bug didn’t have too much of an impact on the result of the game, as the two players were able to pull out the victory in the end, with Yorick leading the team in overall damage dealt to champions, according to their op.gg page.

