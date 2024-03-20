Category:
League of Legends

LoL players disappointed with Skarner skin after rework, blame Riot for ‘cutting corners

Fans feel the recall animations were overlooked in the rework.
Andrej Barovic
Published: Mar 20, 2024 11:44 am
Base splash art for Skarner rework in League of Legends
Image via Riot Games

After a long time, Skarner’s rework has finally been revealed. The crystalline scorpion looks fresh, but some players think his reworked skins are underwhelming. Fans are particularly disgruntled because of the Guardian of the Sands skin which offers little for a high price.

A March 19 Reddit thread goes into some detail regarding Guardian of the Sands Skarner, especially focusing on his recall animation in the 975RP skin. “Guardian of the Sands Skarner shows that modern Riot cuts corners if it can,” user Bubblegum1109 wrote in the original post. They said that Skarner’s old recall was oddly satisfying and minimalistic, a far cry from Riot’s modern recall designs, but that the new ones are quite underwhelming. “It’s the base recall with fucking sand,” they wrote of the reworked Guardian of the Sand recall animation.

Guardian of the Sands Skarner splash art in League of Legends
Image via Riot Games

The user then went on to compare the reworked Skarner skin with other skins that are equal in price or nearly twice as cheap. “Hextech Galio got new particles, Crabgot got new sounds, recolored particles, new Q and R models, and voice filter,” they wrote, noting both of these skins cost 520RP.

Some users replying to the thread agreed with the thread’s notion that Riot didn’t try their best with the new Skarner skins. “[It’s] just pure laziness,” one player wrote. Many of those replying expressed their disappointment, saying Guardian of the Sands was their go-to and favorite Skarner skin which now looks drastically different.

Though it garnered the most attention, Guardian of the Sands isn’t the only skin Skarner players felt was lackluster. Earthrune Skarner, one player said, “got absolutely robbed” with its makeover from an Earth Elemental into what they describe as some kind of robot.

The Skarner rework is aiming to go live on April 3 as part of League of Legends Patch 14.7. Whether or not Riot Games tweaks some of these lackluster features players are complaining about remains to be seen. At least players seem to like the gameplay changes for the champ.

related content
Read Article Riot ‘resetting the direction’ of LoL MMO, warns players not to expect updates as dev team is ‘going dark’
Demacia key art in League of Legends universe splash
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MMO
MMO
Riot ‘resetting the direction’ of LoL MMO, warns players not to expect updates as dev team is ‘going dark’
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to fix the ‘Unable to Connect to Login Queue’ error in League of Legends
League of Legends champions
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to fix the ‘Unable to Connect to Login Queue’ error in League of Legends
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 20, 2024
Read Article The 10 best Ahri skins in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
The 10 best Ahri skins in League of Legends
Ryan Galloway and others Ryan Galloway and others Mar 20, 2024
Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.