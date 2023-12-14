LoL players debate which champion has the most underwhelming ultimate

When you strip away the rest of the kit, how good is the ultimate, really?

In League of Legends, ultimate abilities are the spells that every champion is defined by. Champions are synonymous with their ults as they’re often the most easily recognizable and iconic parts of their kits.

But for some champions, their ultimates become entirely useless when the rest of their kit is taken out of the picture. If you had to strip champions’ loadouts down to their most bare-bones, you’d find that a few in the game have underwhelming ultimate abilities, some of which are due to those ults being dependent on other abilities, and others because they’re just plain boring.

Champions like Orianna and her game-altering Shockwave are most easily recognized by their ultimate abilities. Image via Riot Games

That discussion unfolded on the League subreddit earlier today, with players debating which champion has the most useless and underwhelming ultimate ability in the game.

The most agreed-upon ultimate among the player base was Zoe’s ult, Portal Jump, as the most useless ult in League once you take out all of the other abilities in her kit. Without any other abilities factored in, Zoe’s Portal Jump is definitely one of the weakest ults on its own as you most certainly need to combine it with Paddle Star (Q) or Sleepy Trouble Bubble (E) for it to have any value. When you combine her moves, she turns into one of the most threatening long-range, poke-heavy artillery mages in the game. But without that combination, her ult is relatively lackluster.

Another player in the comments made a similar point, saying that Lillia’s ultimate, Lilting Lullaby, is useless without any of her other abilities. And honestly, that’s an even better pull than Zoe, considering you can’t even cast Lillia’s ult without an enemy being affected by one of her other spells. At least you can cast Zoe’s ultimate without any other determining factors; Lillia players are completely prohibited from pressing the button without another ability being present.

Still, though, that’s not to say Lillia’s ultimate is “useless.” It’s not hard for the deer to get in close and hit you with some sleep dust. If anything, Lilllia’s ultimate is one of the most threatening in the game as the lengthy sleep that’s attached to it can set up a big teamfight combo or, at the very least, a pick that puts the other team at a disadvantage.

An ultimate that’s not dependent on any other abilities but is just plain lame is Thresh’s ult, The Box, which is nowhere near as game-altering as his Death Sentence (Q) or Flay (E) can be. Thresh is one of those rare cases where a champion’s ultimate is not their most recognizable and iconic ability. One player even joked in the comments, saying “[I] don’t think anyones ever said ‘careful he’s got The Box.’”

Other picks among the community included Morgana, Akshan, Karma, and Rammus. Udyr and Kog’Maw were also given shoutouts, but more so because their ultimates’ usefulness is dependent on the type of build you’re going for.