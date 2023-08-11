LoL players explain why no one ever builds this once-OP item

League of Legends evolves every season and what used to be a standard back in 2018 is entirely different right now. This is particularly true for items that have changed over the years, and this once-overpowered item is a good example of that.

In an Aug. 10 Reddit post, players finally discussed why no one is building Spear of Shojin, an item that once made players quiver with fear.

The item came back to the shop with season 12 but in a far worse state. Right now, the item costs you 3,400 gold and gives you attack damage, health, Ability Haste, and two underwhelming passives only reminiscent of how the item used to work.

League players summed up why no one builds this item today:

It’s an item for bruisers and bruisers make up for a small amount of League champs

If you want raw attack damage, Black Cleaver will always be a better option

When you buy your Mythic item and Black Cleaver as a bruiser, you actually want defensive stats then and not more damage

The Ability Haste the item offers doesn’t make a lot of difference because these champs already have more than enough innate cooldown reduction

If you want to play aggressively, Ravenous Hydra and Serylda’s Grudge are better options for the raw damage output and Lethality

Spear of Shojin made its first appearance in the game back in season eight, but it only made it to Summoner’s Rift in 2019 and it was one of the most broken items on chaps like Riven, Renekton, and Jax.

Originally, the item gave you health, attack damage, cooldown reduction, and two unique passives that would increase your attack speed and trigger the effect that would make your basic abilities come back 20 percent faster.

So, what’s the solution here? If Riot Games were to revert this item back to its previous state, we would just relive the history and see carry bruisers dominating. The best approach to take here is to either entirely rework the item because there isn’t a niche it fills or just entirely remove it from the game altogether.

