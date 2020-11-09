What’s the difference between Ability Haste and CDR in League of Legends?

Riot is bidding a fond farewell to Cooldown Reduction (CDR) in League’s 2021 preseason and introducing Ability Haste, a new and improved version of the stat.

CDR is a stat that reduces the cooldown of your champion’s abilities or the amount of time before an ability can be used again after activation. This is determined by a percentage and is granted by items, like Luden’s Echo, buffs like the Blue Sentinel’s Crest of Insight, and runes like Transcendence.

CDR caps at 40 percent and can only increase beyond this point—to 45 percent—with the Cosmic Insight rune. The more CDR you get, the more valuable it becomes. At 10 percent CDR, you’ll cast 11 percent more times, while at 40 percent CDR, you’ll cast 66 percent more times.

Ability Haste is more “flexible,” according to Riot, and can create “clearer build choices,” while still filling the purpose of letting you cast abilities more often. Ability Haste will provide a “linear power scaling model” for more ability casts. Ten Ability Haste will equal to 10 percent more abilities cast, 20 ability haste will equal to 20 percent more abilities cast, and so on. This makes it so every point of Ability Haste you buy has the same impact, rather than an exponential one.

CDR’s “multiplicative scaling” was so strong that Riot had to have a 40 percent cap to limit its power. With the new linear scaling model with Ability Haste though, the game no longer needs this restriction. This opens up some new build options that sacrifice other power to double down on casting. In other words, Ability Haste is uncapped.

“You should have the potential to reach the same frequency of spell-slinging, but the way you get there will be more linear,” Riot says.