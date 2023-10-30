LoL players blast Nexus Blitz’s return as ‘unfun and unbalanced’

Riot Games rereleased the highly-requested game mode Nexus Blitz with League of Legends Patch 13.21 on Oct. 25, but fans aren’t happy with how the mode panned out this time.

After rediscovering every nook and cranny of the returning Nexus Blitz mode for just a couple of days, League players have come to the conclusion it’s “unfun and unbalanced.” A player called u/RaiN_Meyk3r summarized everyone’s sentiment perfectly in an Oct. 29 Reddit post.

“There’s no fun in winning or losing because the event was rigged towards you or the enemy team,” they said. “Loot Teemo never leaving your/enemies side of the map, the Soraka’s AI literally just walking into the enemy team while theirs is super careful, the flaming circle literally ending at the enemy teams jungle in the early game where have to to deal with the gargoyle that deals a million damage has knockbacks and has insane health.”

Essentially, this player is saying that once you fall behind in Nexus Blitz, it’s impossible to stop the enemies’ snowball and get back in the game. The mini-games are simply designed in a way that they favor the winning team. These mini-games are supposed to be your tool to get back in the game—not a way to speed up the game.

Precisely because of this, winning or losing the event bears no weight and it simply makes it unfun. On top of all of this, players are inclined to stick to various Nexus Blitz tier lists, just for the sake of winning, and not having fun.

I’ve played all three versions of Nexus Blitz, and although I love the mode, it’s flawed. The events are simply not balanced enough, the rewards for winning one event are too much, and playing meta champions, instead of the ones you really like, just kill all the fun. Honestly, Riot should have taken another look at this mode before releasing it to live servers again.

