LoL players beg Riot to give Rumble an ASU

In light of Ahri getting ASU with League of Legends Patch 13.3, players are mass demanding for Rumble to be the next champion to receive an ASU (Art & Sustainability Update).

According to a post from the League subreddit, Rumble’s base model is outdated and has clunky animations, forcing the players to mainly use the Legendary Rumble skin—Super Galaxy Rumble.

In addition to that, Rumble’s model and animations have stayed unchanged since the champion was released in April 2011. The only visual aspect Riot Games devs updated is his splash art. Although the splash art was updated in 2014, the champion didn’t receive any changes to his in-game model.

Some players think Rumble’s model was due for a visual update from the moment he was dropped on the live servers. “As a long-time player: Rumble’s visuals already felt outdated when he got released. The original particles for his Q were so horrid,” one Rumble fan explains.

While Riot is at it, League fans say they’d love to see Vladimir, Zilean, and Corki getting an ASU in the near future since all of these champions are in the same shoes as Rumble.

As much as we’d all love to see this long-forgotten champion get some love, it’s highly likely Riot will prioritize more popular champions.

“ASU, as much they said it was for updating models, I think, was more on profitable champions. Ahri, Caitlyn, Lee Sin, and Teemo are all champions with 2 legendary skins. Add Leona (2.5 Legendary skins), Ashe (2 Legendary skins), Vayne (2 Legendary skins), Yasuo (2.5 Legendary skins), and Miss Fortune (5 legendary. you know what I mean) higher chance to be next ASU,” League player clarified.

Hopefully, this League fan will have to eat their words and Riot will give more attention to champions that in 2023 look like walking parodies of themselves.