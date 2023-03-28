LoL players agree this would be the most toxic game mode yet

Some League of Legends players want to see a new game mode, however, they also agree that it would be incredibly toxic.

On March 27, one of the players asked the League’s subreddit if its users would play a ranked ARAM game mode, pointing out that they themselves would enjoy “some competitive ARAM Mode Clash or Ranked.” And many players agreed that it would be fun, but also underlined that it most likely would be the most toxic game mode so far.

“I would in theory, but the reality is that it’d be even more toxic than regular soloq [solo queue],” wrote one of the players. “I wouldn’t play it, but it would get all the toxic ever-pinging shitgobblers out of my casual lobbies lmao,” another added, pointing out that all try-harding players would leave the casual ARAM games for the ranked ones.

Another player listed a number of things people would get flamed for in ARAM ranked mode, like not picking an overpowered champion, not using their rerolls, not giving somebody their main champion, and so on.

All in all, League players agree that it would be a toxic game mode, but many of them would love to have it, simply because it would make the toxic players switch to it. As a result, causal ARAM games would be free of these individuals, making them much more enjoyable. “A lot of toxicity in ARAM comes from casuals and tryhards being mixed into the same game. […] Separating them would help,” wrote one player.

Either way, having a ranked ARAM mode is something that is unlikely to happen, given its randomness of it. On the other hand, there were also comments which pointed out that the mode already has its own matchmaking system, so implementing a ranked ladder would do no harm.