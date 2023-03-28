10 LoL players call a truce and come together to face a common enemy

League of Legends is a competitive game. Players enter the Summoner’s Rift for one purpose: destroy the enemy’s Nexus.

They will eliminate their enemies whenever they can and will often end up facing off against their own teammates, too, if they don’t perform well enough.

But sometimes, unexpected truces can happen. Players will drop their arms and assemble to play another game in the Rift. Those can lead to beautiful moments of unison, like “finding an oasis in a desert,” as one user described it.

In a gameplay clip shared on Reddit, a League player showed how an entire lobby stopped fighting and united around a bugged plant to try and destroy it. At first, the losing team started to hit the plant.

Then, the enemy Yasuo joined them and tried to help them instead of engaging in a fight. He was alone in front of five players, but they didn’t try to eliminate him.

“Come join all,” Vayne called in the chat. Progressively, all players from the winning team started hitting it relentlessly, and soon enough, they ended up all trying to defeat this unbreakable enemy: the dreaded Blast Cone.

The impressive part is the length of the video. All players targeted the plant and hit it for almost one full minute, without anyone breaking the truce except a Seraphine who unleashed her ultimate on all five enemies. “Seraphine tried to break it up and the rest of her team was like ‘fuck off man’,” read the second highest-voted comment.

Related: Riot thinks it may have figured out why LoL randomly lags in some matches

“This is why we can never let them take all chat from us,” reacted another. League fans found this moment wholesome and were impressed by how willing the team was to commit to the joke for so long.

Blast Cones are supposed to get destroyed by a single hit. Glitches involving those jumping devices are uncommon. Usually, bugs report unusual jumps or incorrect spawning times instead. It’s still unclear if this one is widespread in League. But if it can lead to small miracles such as this, maybe a fix isn’t that high priority.