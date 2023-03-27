LoL players urge Riot to make one key change to ARAM

League of Legends players have asked Riot Games to make one vital change to the ARAM mode.

One League player posted on the game’s subreddit on March 26 about how the champion select in ARAM needs to show debuffs that champions have in the game mode. They explained that some champions have immense debuffs, while others have minor ones.

“Certain champs have insane debuffs… while others that win constantly have next to nothing,” the post reads.

It’s hard to disagree with this take. Seraphine, for example, has 20 percent more damage received, and 15 percent less damage dealt, with her healing, shielding, and ability haste also reduced. On the other hand, Akali has 15 percent less damage received, while dealing 10 percent more than usual, and also having more energy regeneration and tenacity than on the Summoner’s Rift.

These changes are balanced in almost every patch and make a lot of sense. The developers want to slightly buff some champs in ARAM, especially those that naturally fall behind. Others, like Seraphine, have kits that are too strong in the mode, therefore they need some weakening.

As a result, almost every champion has their statistics tweaked in the ARAM mode, which makes all the sense in the world. Yet, the player’s idea proposed on Reddit would certainly improve the game mode slightly, allowing for a more in-depth look at the stats before picking a certain champion, out of those that are available, naturally.

Moreover, many players in the comments agree with the sentiment, underlining that some individuals can abuse certain champions. “Take Bard for example,” one of them wrote. “Playing Bard as a support will still result in a loss more often because his kit is trash for ARAM, but if you see those buffs you can realize that going Tank-on-hit Bard is absolutely gigabroken.”