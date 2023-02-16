LoL players agree these champions are the best farmers

In every League of Legends match, farming plays a crucial role. If done properly, it helps players get a lead in the early game, or even helps them bounce back from a deficit in the late game.

When it comes to choosing the best farmers in the game, the League community often brings up various options, which is not surprising as there are 162 champions in the game. A player posted the same question on Reddit yesterday and received a multitude of answers from players.

The comment that garnered the most upvotes was clearly mentioning Sivir. “She has the best wave clear in the game no doubt,” they said. In the late game, Sivir always out-farms enemy ADC champions.

Another player mentioned Gangplank “for every lane.” This is not a surprise as Gangplank can delete any squishy enemy champion and minion wave in the late game. “GP waveclear so strong he can clear champions along with minions,” a player said.

A player also put forward Ryze’s name as he “can one shot a wave on 2-3 second cooldown.” Ryze is highly contested in pro plays currently due to his split-pushing and burst damage potential. His E-Q combo along with Realm Warp ultimate allows him to large distances across the Summoner’s Rift to instantly clear enemy waves.

League fans remembered the old times when Twisted Fate could clear non-cannon waves with just a Red Card and Q skill combo. Others mentioned Victor who has a strong farming potential with his augmented E skill.

There are also honorable mentions of Ziggs, Ekko, AP Varus, and Graves. Although these champions are non-meta, their quick farming ability makes them stand out in any lane/role.

While players might agree these champions are the best farmers, it is not the only criterion that must be considered during the draft pick phase. Countering enemy champions and focusing on meta champions is the key to victory, especially in solo queue where most matches extend till the late game.