LoL players agree on the hardest one-vs-one lane matchups

Every League of Legends player has a matchup they hate to play regardless of their main role. Recently, players discussed the hardest one-versus-one scenarios in the game and explained why.

With more than 160 champions in League, it’s tough to agree on one specific matchup to call the most difficult. So, to no one’s surprise, players pointed out several counters on a Feb. 29 Reddit post.

“I really do believe that Trundle shits on Yasuo any [way] you see it,” one player said. Another added that Yasuo is defeated by almost any juggernaut if they have an easy stun to shut down his mobility.

Having said that, there are matchups where being mobility is precisely what you need to defeat a tank or juggernaut with some crowd control under their belt, like Vayne versus Cho’Gath. One player outlined how she’s too quick with her Q to be hit with Cho’Gath’s Q, and she easily outscales every build on the Void tank.

Vayne is perilous against many bruisers in the top lane. Image via Riot Games

Some matchups, however, are simply unplayable due to kit differences. Two that stand out the most among players’ suggestions are Blitzcrank versus Morgana and Yorick versus Syndra. In the former, the Steam Golem can’t grab Morgana in most scenarios due to her Black Shield, which makes the bottom lane unplayable. Even if you grab her later on, she can use her ultimate and go into stasis with Zhonya’s Hourglass. Syndra, on other hand, can throw Yorick’s Maiden of the Mist to a point where it’s useless. The mage can also poke down the tank without too much effort.

Other scenarios included Malphite versus Sylas, Kayle versus Irelia, and Fizz against Pantheon. Each of these matchups is incredibly one-sided for numerous reasons, but the idea stays the same. Certain champions are just hard counters to others, and turn the laning phase into hell if you’re on the countered side.

This just shows why the draft phase is so important, especially in professional competitions. A few specific matchups are just unplayable. If you find yourself outdrafted by the enemy team, you can often just surrender at the 15th minute and go next.