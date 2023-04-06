Sometimes the best thing to do is just give up and go next.

There are games in League of Legends when nothing goes your way, and you feel like the only thing you can do is just give up and save yourself some time and pain.

In matches like these, it’s often best to save the energy spent on tilting or trying to execute an impossible comeback. There’s nothing shameful in that. Sometimes, you and your team are just having a bad day, or maybe the enemies are having a brilliant one, which can result in a one-sided spectacle.

Luckily, in these types of situations, players don’t need to wait until the opponents destroy their nexus, which can often take a while since sometimes teams tend to focus on claiming kills rather than ending the game. All they need to do to end the misery quicker is simply surrender.

Now, when it comes to surrendering in League, there are a few things you need to know. But don’t worry, we have you covered.

How to surrender in League of Legends?

Surrendering itself is incredibly easy in the game. Players may start a surrender vote once the clock reaches the 15-minute mark in most cases. To start it, they need to open the menu button and click the “Surrender” option, or type one of the following messages in the chat.

/surrender

/ff

/concede

/forfeit

Once the vote begins, other players can click “Yes” or “No” on the window that pops up. They can also type in chat to make their decisions, by writing /surrender or /ff when they agree with the vote, or /nosurrender or /noff when they don’t. The voting will be open for 60 seconds.

When can I surrender in League of Legends?

Following Patch 13.7 changes, there are two instances in which players may surrender.

In the first one, players can give up as fast as at 3 minutes and 30 seconds mark with a unanimous vote if one or more of their players are AFK. In these cases, the AFK players won’t get the chance to vote.

In other cases, players may surrender as early as 15 minutes into the game. At least 70 percent of the players must agree in that vote to forfeit the game, meaning that at least four players must choose “Yes” in a team of five players.

Previously, the surrender vote before the 20-minute mark also needed to be unanimous, but that was changed with Patch 13.7.

On Howling Abyss, a map played in the ARAM mode, players are able to surrender as early as after eight minutes of play.