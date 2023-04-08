Best Vayne skins in League of Legends

Vayne is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends and has been a staple pick for any mechanically gifted players around the world. The Night Hunter relies heavily on her positioning and reaction times to succeed, but when she does, it can be a wonder to watch as an ally and a horror to witness as an opponent.

As one of the oldest champs, Vayne also had a diverse catalogue of skins at her disposal since most players will want to look just as good as they play—and even if they don’t play well, they can still look great with a sweet cosmetic. With 16 skins, she has one of the highest skin counts of any League champion, but there are a select few that stand out among the rest.

Here are the best Vayne skins that have been released since her debut in 2011.

The best Vayne skins in League

Battle Bat Vayne

Image via Riot Games

As one of Vayne’s latest skin releases, Battle Bat adds the sleek huntress into the AnimaTech alternate universe with brightly-colored pink and magenta armor to match her shiny new animations and mechanical sound effects. When she uses her Tumble ability, for example, tiny hologram bats appear around her. They also show up during her Silver Bolts passive and when she casts her ultimate.

Firecracker Vayne

Image via Riot Games

In celebration of Lunar New Year, Vayne was given this festive skin that throws her right into the thick of the party with a bright red and gold outfit with some slick circle lens sunglasses. Many of her sound effects are based on small firework sounds, and as an auto attack-based champion, her basic attacks are some of the most satisfying to use from an audio standpoint. The skin isn’t too distracting and it provides enough visual clarity for players to quickly identify whether their abilities have hit or not.

PROJECT: Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Vayne’s PROJECT skin is her grandest look on the Summoner’s Rift by far. Whenever she is given a speed boost from base, the Night Hunter rides off on a high-tech motorcycle, while her recall has her summon the bike before pulling off a burnout all the way to the fountain. She breakdances for an emote, and she has a whole new set of voice lines to boot.

Her animations and sound effects are the most satisfying to date, with impact and movements sounds that make you feel like a walking weapon of battle. Additionally, a unique HUD appears on screen whenever a player activates her ultimate ability.