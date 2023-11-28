LoL players agree on the best late-game champion, and it’s not who you think 

League of Legends has champions that will shine in different moments of a game according to their power spike. Some of them become absolute monsters in the late game, and players have agreed on the ultimate threat in a two-hour setting or more.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 27, players debated who was the scariest champion when a game reached the two-hour milestone. The answer was almost unanimous, and it wasn’t Nasus. According to users, Aurelion Sol has become the absolute late-game monster in League following his rework on February 2023.

Aurelion Sol is the new late game monster. Image via Riot Games

With his Singularity ability, Aurelion Sol can conjure a black hole anywhere he wants in the map to grant vision and deal AP damage. The amount of damage is based on a percentage of his total AP (five percent), but what makes it especially powerful in late game is its execution ability.

The Singularity can execute enemies that are below a certain HP threshold based on an amount of Stardust. Aurelion Sol will generate permanent Stardust stacks by damaging enemies using abilities throughout a game, which is what makes up his late-game potential. “It takes 3650 stacks or so to execute from 100% hp with Sol E,” calculated a user. Since Singularity features a tremendous range, it grants Aurelion Sol the ability to execute whomever he wants when he reaches a certain amount of Stardust. It means Aurelion Sol will keep getting stronger and stronger as the game goes, even when he’s fully built.

Players explained Senna, Nasus, Sion and other champions with infinite stacks were also very powerful in the late game, but no one has a range like Aurelion Sol’s, which makes him the ultimate threat. So if the meta shifts to longer games, that pick might return to the forefront.