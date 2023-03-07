The new Aurelion Sol made his debut in LCS last week. Here’s how the pros built him

After the latest rework, Aurelion Sol made his 2023 LCS Spring Split debut during week six of the competition. If you want to try him out too, here’s how the pros built him.

The Star Forger featured in five games last week, picked by three different pros. Harry “Haeri” Kang chose him in both Team Liquid’s games last week, though he only claimed one victory. It was the same case for Cristian “Palafox” Palafox, who also pulled Aurelion Sol out of his sleeve twice, yet won only once. 100 Thieves’ Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg opted for the champ against Cloud9 but lost the match.

With a 2-3 record so far in the North American competition, Aurelion Sol is yet to solidify himself as one of the better mid lane picks in the LCS. Although with week seven played on Patch 13.4, where Aurelion Sol will remain unchanged ahead of his Patch 13.5 changes, it’s safe to say that he’s going to make some appearances this Thursday and Friday as well.

Despite the nerfs, Aurelion Sol should stay a viable pick in the solo queue. And if you’re looking to build him the way that the North American pros did, here’s a breakdown of how they did it.

Aurelion Sol build played by LCS pros

There are two mythic options when it came to Aurelion Sol in the 2023 LCS Spring Split. In one of their games, both Palafox and Haeri opted for Liandry’s Anguish instead of the more standard Rod of Ages. The latter comes as the obvious choice due to Aurelion Sol’s mana pool issues, while it also grants him considerable health and ability haste to other legendary items.

And while having Rod of Ages seems sensible, especially in the first 20 minutes of the game, the Star Forger is able to increase his mana pool by having Seraph’s Embrace. Therefore, if you’re looking for a more aggressive build, you should choose Liandry’s Anguish. The item itself also empowers other legendary items with ability haste and grants 600 mana on its own, so you should be fine in that regard.

Related: LoL devs promise to deliver more quality patches to champions from now on

Another pivotal item that featured in four of the five games for Aurelion Sol is Rylai’s Crystal Scepter. It’s a key component thanks to the champion’s AoE damage. Once you hit enemies with your black hole or ultimate, you want your team to follow up on that, and having them slowed by Rylai’s Crystal Scepter’s passive comes in handy.

What comes next after you secure Aurelion’s Sol core items

Once LCS pros got their hands on mythic items, Seraph’s Embrace, and Rylai’s Crystal Scepter, they started going for offensive or defensive options, depending on the state of their games. In the former cases, they build Rabadon’s Deathcap, while in the latter they went for Banshee’s Veil and Stopwatch. Either way, it’s a hint that once you get these three core items under your belt, you may finish your build with AP items that will suit your situation the most.

The 2023 LCS Spring Split returns this Thursday, March 9, with week seven of the competition.