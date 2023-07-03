LoL players agree on new feature that would make Pentakills even more satisfying

In League of Legends, there’s no better feeling than completely obliterating the enemy team and getting a Pentakill. But the game doesn’t celebrate Petakills that much; all you get is the nice lady yelling “Pentakill,” and maybe a couple of “gzs” in the chat. League players want to change that and they already have the perfect solution that would make Pentakills even more satisfying.

According to the community gathered in a post on League’s subreddit on July 2, Pentakills would be far more satisfying if the official Pentakill announcement was followed up by the champion’s Pentakill quote. Normally, your champion just mumbles the quote for themselves and not many players hear those provoking lines.

Since almost all League champions have Pentakill quotes, implementing this feature wouldn’t be that much work. Unfortunately, older champions like Amumu, Malphite, and Twitch, to name a few, don’t have Pentakill quotes. So Riot Games would have to either rehire their original voice actors and update their voice lines completely before we could hear Twitch saying something along the lines of “You have more holes in you than Swiss cheese” after he scores a Pentakill.

Currently, the closest we are to the global celebration of your Pentakill success are unique animations from Legendary skins like Winterblessed Diana and Empyrean Pyke that stretch across the entire Summoner’s Rift once they score Pentakill.

If you ask me, I would even include your champion’s theme once you score a Pentakill, just to make it even more iconic. But this is just the beginning. Riot could spice up the announcements and make getting Pentakills even more legendary and praise-worthy.

