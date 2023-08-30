LoL player proves one is the loneliest number in 6-year-long Amumu joke

One League of Legends player showed their commitment to the game’s lore knows no bounds by spending Blue Essence resources they had spent six years collecting just to complete a “stupid joke.”

In a Reddit thread from Aug. 30, the player proudly shared a screenshot of their League client with Amumu as the only champion shown on the screen.

They made the mummy lonely in every sense, as he was the last one left to be bought, out of the 164 released champions. “I had a couple of close calls with champion permanent tokens. But we finally made it, he is the loneliest boy. It was so worth it,” wrote the thread’s author while sharing the screenshot.

Not buying a champion who was already released six whole years earlier can be a hurdle, especially when it’s cheaper than many others. To get him, players only have to spend 450 Blue Essence.

This is proof that League players are all seeking different things from the game. Many of them will want to climb the ladder or collect every skin from their main champion, but not this player.

Their unorthodox goal received many positive reactions from the players. Amumu is one of the cutest champions in the game, with an ability that literally hurts champions he tries to get close to when he’s crying.

Related: Top-ranked LoL player claims rank means ‘absolutely nothing’ after split changes

The thread was eventually noticed by Rioter HunterFork, who was moved by the player’s screenshot. They said they sent Riot Points (RP) to the user so that they could buy Amumu and make him join the rest of the roster and bring his suffering to an end.

Meanwhile, players can focus on another champion who might understand Amumu’s loneliness quite well, as Briar is the next jungler set to join the game.

She’s a 2,000-year-old vampire who’s been locked up in a castle for a long time—and she doesn’t look like she’s going to make a lot of friends in the Summoner’s Rift. Maybe the sad mummy found his perfect match after all.

About the author