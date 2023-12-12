Sneaking one more in before the holidays.

Just when League of Legends fans thought they could settle into a patch and see out the 2023 season, Riot Games decided to sneak in one more balance update in the shape of League Patch 13.24b right before the holidays.

Here’s everything about League’s surprise B-side update.

What’s in League Patch 13.24b?

Hwei has proven a little tricky for League players to master early. Image via Riot Games

Only eight League champions are being changed in this patch, including Yone⁠—who desperately needs nerfs⁠—and new champion Hwei. The Visionary is a major focus for the League developers this time around, with the title’s 166th character still struggling to make any meaningful impact. He is currently floating around a 36.74 percent win rate, according to Lolalytics.

Among the nerfs are Orianna, Syndra, Sylas, and Yone, who head League designer Matt Leung-Harrison said have “all been a bit strong to varying degrees in pro play… and elite solo queue” recently.

Finally, the Riot team is going to “throw a bone”—a pun I imagine was very much intended⁠—to flagging champions like Naafiri and Warwick. Naafiri in particular has been on the slate for some time, Dot Esports understands, after her 13.23 nerfs dented her strength on the Rift just a little too much.

For the time being, (everything is tentative until the patch goes live) this update won’t include any item or rune changes.

When will League Patch 13.24b go live?

The last (and this time we think it is the last) League patch in 2023 is expected to hit live servers on Wednesday, Dec. 20. While the 13.24 update was the last bumper patch of the year, Riot wanted to squeeze one more in to make sure the metagame was right where it should be for the 2024 preseason.

The surprise second December update will start staging in Oceania around 10am AEDT and then will roll out onto major League servers through the same day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 1 7 : 5 3 : 1 4

Expect several hours of server downtime once staging begins. League matchmaking will be disabled three hours before the update is officially set live.

League Patch 13.24b patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Corki

Hwei

Naafiri

Warwick

Nerfs

Orianna

Sylas

Syndra

Yone

This article is being updated through the League 13.24b patch cycle.