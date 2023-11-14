With just two patches left until the League of Legends season ticks over to 2024, the Riot Games balance team is trying to iron out any wrinkles in the metagame, including boosting Riven and dumping Briar and K’Sante.

Nine champions are up for changes in League Patch 13.23, including Janna, Riven, Trundle, and Vel’Koz (buffs) and fresh-faced trio Briar, K’Sante, and Naafiri, reigning meta beast Jarvan IV, and Ziggs (nerfs). With most of the season’s changes now locked away, no items or runes are being tweaked.

Funnily enough, the League devs said just the other day they would slow-roll any Riven changes until they knew more⁠—and now they’ve hit the “go” button.

They are also delivering on a promise they made some weeks ago, with Riot Phroxzon confirming a little snowballing power is going to be pressed back into the game through a gold-sharing boost for inner objectives.

Then, finally, Riot is revisiting the ever-popular Bee skin line, with three lucky champions getting dipped in honey.

Here’s everything coming in the next League update.

When will League Patch 13.23 go live?

We’re getting right to the end of the season now and Riot is sticking to its 2023 League schedule right up to the wire: Patch 13.23 will go live on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Riot will want to run these expected changes through PBE testing before they land on the Rift, so they’ll need to boil for a week or so.

The second November update starts staging in Oceania around 10am AEDT and then rolls out onto major League servers through that same day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.23?

Riot squeezes in some late 2023 changes

It’s very much an update of two halves this time around, with new characters like Briar, reworked K’Sante, and Naafiri all getting slapped with the nerfs paddle and older characters like Janna, Trundle, and Vel’Koz (who is also getting a cool new Bee skin) a bit of a lift towards the 2024 metagame.

Riven is getting buffs this update, even after Riot devs originally saying they were going to hold fire on changes for her despite her having “legitimate problems.”

Jarvan IV is also getting more nerfs for being “too strong.”

The devs still can’t work out what to do with League’s dog champion. Image via Riot Games

More cash for inner turrets

Inner and inhibitor turrets will soon give out a higher of their gold as local rewards. This is designed to help snowballing back a little, Riot says, and give solo laners⁠—especially top lane⁠—a helping hand when it comes to gold boosts. The League devs will be keeping a close eye on it all after it goes live.

New Bee skins buzz into League store

There’s a buzz in the air in League, with new Bee-themed skins coming this update, and they’re looking sweet as honey. Am I dolloping the puns on a little thick? Yeah, of course, but we don’t get new Bee cosmetics all that often so I’m going to take my chances when I can⁠—hope it doesn’t sting.

This time around, Blitzcrank, Veigar, and Vel’Koz (or should we say, Beezcrank, Beegar, and Bee’Koz) are getting the honey-covered League skins.

Here are all the skins coming in this patch:

Beezcrank (1,350 RP)

King Beegar (1,350 RP)

Bee’Koz (1,350 RP)

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.23 cycle.

I guarantee you’ve never seen Vel’Koz so adorable. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League notes for the Nov. 22 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official patch, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.23 patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Janna

Riven

Trundle

Vel’Koz

Nerfs

Briar

K’Sante

Jarvan IV

Naafiri

Ziggs

Items

No changes this update.

Runes

No changes this update.

Systems

Turret gold will be adjusted.

General

General

Bugfixes

Bugfixes

Skins

Beezcrank

King Beegar

Bee’Koz

This article will be updated throughout the League patch cycle.