LoL MSI and Worlds 2024: All confirmed dates

Right before the start of the 2024 season, Riot Games has outlined the entire competitive League of Legends year for players and fans alike, including the specific dates for both the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational and the 2024 World Championship.

Last year, these two major international tournaments underwent massive format changes that were generally well-received by the viewer base, including a two-team expansion and bracket stage for MSI, and an additional Swiss stage for Worlds that helped add even more hype to the tournament by having the best teams face each other all the way to the knockout stage.

This year, the two events are being connected in a major way. The winner of MSI will be awarded a guaranteed spot at Worlds, which will also count as an extra slot for their region. Although they must qualify for the playoffs in the subsequent 2024 Summer Split, this should be a major incentive for teams to perform exceptionally well at the tournament and beyond.

Here are all of the dates for the upcoming international events in the League esports calendar.

All confirmed dates for MSI and Worlds 2024

Worlds will be heading to Europe once more. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

MSI 2024 will be taking place from Wednesday, May 1 to Sunday, May 19 in Chengdu, China. This will be the second time that MSI has been hosted by China throughout the tournament’s history, with the last time being in 2016 in Shanghai.

On the other hand, Worlds 2024 will be held within select European cities from Wednesday, Sept. 25 to Saturday, Nov. 2. This year, the grand tournament will be starting off in Berlin at the revamped Riot Games Arena for the play-in and swiss stages before heading to the Adidas Arena in Paris for the quarterfinals and semifinals. The finals will be held at the O2 Arena in London, where the two best teams in the world will battle for true glory.