LoL devs scramble to fix one very strange Arena bug before mode hits live servers

The Arena mode in League of Legends has begun experiencing quite a huge issue, and developers are already working on a solution.

Those who have tested out the game mode on the PBE servers in the last few days might’ve realized it spawns too many plants. Contrary to Summoner’s Rift, in LoL Arena, plants actually give some major boosts to champions, such as shields, heals, or cooldown reductions, so the bug can be quite overwhelming. Luckily, Riot Maxw3ll announced on July 10 the fix should launch today.

Heyo everyone. We're aware of a bug involving extra spawns of plants for Arena on PBE. We'll be working to get a fix out for tomorrow's deploy. — Riot Maxw3ll (@ExasperatedDan) July 10, 2023

LoL Arena was first announced on June 27 and made it to the PBE soon after. In the game mode, players spawn on four different combat spaces, each with new mechanics so the gameplay stays dynamic. To ensure the latter, Riot Games also added something called the Power Flower.

The plant has a bunch of functions and triggers when players attack it. Once they do, they claim a shield, heal, or some cooldown reduction, which could be massive in numerous situations, especially for ranged champions. But, with too many of these plants, the matches can surely become wild and uncontrollable.

It’s great to see Riot taking care of the upcoming game mode. LoL Arena has been available on PBE servers only so far, yet, it has been enough to make players love it. And for those who don’t want to set up the test servers for themselves, the wait isn’t much longer. The game mode is scheduled to launch on July 20 alongside a new event called Soul Fighter.

