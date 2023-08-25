LoL devs hit back at ‘lazy’ claims after new disenchant feature comes under fire

Riot Games has hit back after League of Legends players began criticizing how “lazy” they had been in developing the new multi-disenchant feature for the title, especially in regards to load time concerns and how many errors it launched with.

After a year of waiting, the Blue Essence Emporium is returning to League, leaving many players scrambling to disenchant their many collected shards to bolster their essence piles. To help players in that venture, Riot introduced a new multi-disenchant feature that allows players to disenchant up to 50 shards at a time.

Players aren’t happy with it though. They’ve complained about the 50-shard limit and the inability to select specific shards, calling the rollout “lazy”—a claim Riot hit back at today.

The complaints League players have had about the disenchant feature would have made it more user-friendly, Rioter BarackProbama admitted in several Reddit replies, but he rebuffed the idea that they were left out because the devs are lazy.

Instead, it was far more simple; development is a tricky process.

Firstly, he explained, the feature can only disenchant up to 50 shards due to service load concerns. It was designed with multiple players disenchanting shards simultaneously in mind, he added, before promising the amount of shards players can disenchant for Blue Essence will eventually be increased over time.

Secondly, the devs simply lacked time. They knew players would want to disenchant as many of their shards as possible in time for the launch of the Essence Emporium. So, they rolled out a feature that does that, but to do so, it meant it would be very simple with basic functionality until they could dive in later and expand on it in the future.

So, because of time constraints and server concerns, the devs created a straightforward tool that would get the job done in time.

The unfortunate reality is if they didn’t roll out this feature, League players would have complained about not having it anyway, so it was a lose-lose for the devs.

