LoL devs are working on the most requested Briar feature

It’s only been a week since Briar, that Gorillaz-inspired and always-hungry jungler, rolled out on live League of Legends servers. Her release has been a rollercoaster ride with the champion first having an abysmal win rate, becoming beyond broken, and now getting her first quality-of-life update.

According to August “Riot August” Browning, lead League of Legends champion designer and the man behind characters like Bel’Veth, Zeri, and Jinx, his latest creation Briar is soon getting a frenzy bar.

Y'all kept asking for this. Briar is getting a frenzy bar. pic.twitter.com/uslaCOF5ul — August (@RiotAugust) September 19, 2023

The frenzy bar will activate once Briar uses the Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack ability which can be seen right beneath her health bar. Currently, only players using Briar can see how long Berserking will last on their interface, and this change is supposed to increase clarity for enemy players so that they too know how long this effect will last.

Riot August, however, didn’t reveal the exact release date of this quality-of-life change, but it’s safe to assume this might come with the next patch, Patch 13.19, especially because it’s a minor feature and it already looks polished and ready for shipping.

While Riot is at it, there are other champions like Tryndamere and Olaf that could definitely use the same clarity. Both Tyndamere’s and Olaf’s ultimate abilities don’t show any indicator to enemies of how long they last, and it’s quite hard to play around it when you don’t know how long you should wait to use your CC abilities and peel these drain-tanking machines off your carries.

Patch 13.19 is the Worlds patch, and as such, it comes with a series of large-scale changes to make the meta versatile, rich, and, most importantly, intriguing to watch. So, this patch is introducing tweaks to champions like Galio, Gangplank, Lee Sin, and Lissandra, champions all known for their dominant pro play presence.

About the author